Kentucky’s Ray Davis can’t be stopped despite 13-player Florida defense

Ray Davis and Kentucky were having a game in SEC play against Florida on Saturday.

In the third quarter, the running back was over the 250-yard mark and had 3 TDs as the Wildcats built a 30-14 lead.

Davis was so dominant the Gators couldn’t figure him out with 13 defenders on the field for one play.

Florida had 13 players on the field and STILL couldn’t keep Ray Davis out of the end zone 😳 pic.twitter.com/NY0GscT8BX — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) September 30, 2023

Ray Davis is the 1st SEC player to record at least 250 scrimmage yards and 4 scrimmage TD in a game since 2019, when Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. did it vs Louisville. pic.twitter.com/eTB6c42LoO

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 30, 2023

“SWEET BABY RAY‼️” Ray Davis takes it 75 yards to the HOUSE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/Q6JnFGBboO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2023

