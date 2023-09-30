Advertisement

Kentucky’s Ray Davis can’t be stopped despite 13-player Florida defense

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Ray Davis and Kentucky were having a game in SEC play against Florida on Saturday.

In the third quarter, the running back was over the 250-yard mark and had 3 TDs as the Wildcats built a 30-14 lead.

Davis was so dominant the Gators couldn’t figure him out with 13 defenders on the field for one play.

Ray Davis is the 1st SEC player to record at least 250 scrimmage yards and 4 scrimmage TD in a game since 2019, when Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. did it vs Louisville. pic.twitter.com/eTB6c42LoO

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire