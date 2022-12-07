Kentucky QB Will Levis declares for NFL draft, will skip Music City Bowl

Will Levis is moving on to the next level.

Levis, Kentucky’s starting quarterback for the past two seasons, announced Wednesday that he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft and not play in UK’s bowl game.

Kentucky is scheduled to face Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31.

Levis, a 6-foot-3 senior, started his career at Penn State. He spent three seasons at PSU, redshirting in 2018 and then serving as the backup to Sean Clifford in 2019 and 2020. He saw quite a bit of action in those seasons, but was often used as a short-yardage runner rather than a downfield passer.

Seeking a starting job, he transferred after the 2020 season and landed at Kentucky. In 2021, he threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also had 376 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground while helping the Wildcats win 10 games.

Kentucky took a step back this season, going 7-5. Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65.4% of his attempts.

Levis is viewed by many as a first-round talent, though his on-field performance was inconsistent. There’s no doubting his arm strength, athleticism or toughness, but his accuracy and ability to read defenses has been shaky at times.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is skipping the Music City Bowl this postseason. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

What's next at quarterback for Kentucky?

With Levis moving on, Kaiya Sheron will likely start the bowl game. Sheron started vs. South Carolina on Oct. 8 when Levis was out with an injury. Sheron completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Kentucky’s bowl opponent will be playing an inexperienced quarterback, too. Iowa starter Spencer Petras was injured in the regular-season finale and backup Alex Padilla is transferring. Redshirt freshman Joey Labas is expected to start for the Hawkeyes. He has never taken a college snap.

In addition to Sheron, Kentucky also has true freshman Destin Wade and Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan on scholarship at quarterback. Kentucky does not have a quarterback commitment in its 2023 recruiting class.

With that lack of experience on the roster, Kentucky seems like a program likely to pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal.