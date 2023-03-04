Kentucky QB Will Levis says he had ‘really good formal’ with Texans at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS ⁠— The Houston Texans are picking No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL draft and they need a quarterback.

As the Texans continue with their due diligence evaluating the draft class, Houston setup a formal meeting with Kentucky signal caller Will Levis.

The redshirt senior spoke at the NFL combine about the meeting with Houston and was pleased with the results.

“It was great,” said Levis. “Really good formal with them. Thought I did really well, put my best foot forward, and thought I made a good impression.”

The Texans have also been linked to Alabama’s Bryce Young, with whom they also setup a formal meeting. Houston also met formally with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

Part of what Levis an intriguing prospect is how much NFL terminology he is already familiar with having spent the past two seasons with the Wildcats and coach Mark Stoops.

“I think that our terminology crosses over with a lot of different teams in the league,” Levis said. “So, when they ask me about the plays that we run and I’m watching tape and I’m running through kind of what our footwork or what our language that we use was, kind of cool they can realize right away that it’s the same or very similar to what they do.”

Levis completed 185 passes on 283 attempts for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions through 11 games, compiling a 7-4 record.

More Opinion!

Texans should not be afraid to trade with Bears for No. 1 overall pick

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire