Kentucky QB Will Levis favorite to go No. 2 overall in NFL draft

In just a few days, the mystery of the 2023 quarterback class and the NFL draft will become known. As the days have gone on, the notion of former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers seems to be growing. But what about that No. 2 overall pick held by the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Caesars Sportsbook actually has former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as the odds-on favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick. Here are how the top odds break down.

QB Will Levis, (-140)

EDGE Tyree Wilson (+275)

EDGE Will Anderson (+400)

QB C.J. Stroud ( +450)

QB Bryce Young (+2000)

Anthony Richardson (+2500)

For this entire offseason it has felt like the only competition Young had for being the No. 1 overall pick was Stroud. So to see Stroud so far behind not only Levis but two defensive players as well is something of a surprise.

Levis’ draft sock has been all over the place this offseason. His physical tools are undeniable but this is a very talented and crowded top four so it is easy to split hairs with all these guys in order to create some kind of order among them.

