The chaotic energy of the Music City Bowl between Kentucky and Iowa makes it the perfect hate-watch

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have won enough to be in a position to clinch the NFC North with almost a month left in the regular season. The Vikings (10-2) have won nine of their last 10 games, a string of success that started in September with a comeback win over Detroit and has been marked by one-possession games to raise questions about how good they are. ''If you go back and look at seasons past, most games are coming down to the final minute, final play,'' Cousins said.