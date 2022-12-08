The chaotic energy of the Music City Bowl between Kentucky and Iowa makes it the perfect hate-watch
Sometimes a game looks so bad on paper you can't help but tune in
Sometimes a game looks so bad on paper you can't help but tune in
The Bears see their highest draft projection yet and Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter still looks like the man for them.
Baker Mayfield joined the team Tuesday. He might start Thursday.
Florida quarterback Jack Miller, who transferred from Ohio State last December, will make his first collegiate start when the Gators play 17th-ranked Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Operation Warm and FedEx teamed up to give out nearly 300 coats to the kids at Franklin Elementary School in Missoula.
When Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz initially hurt his knee last month, the belief was that he avoided an injury to his ACL but he revealed he wasn’t that lucky on Thursday. At a press conference from the team’s facility concerning his selection as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Ertz revealed [more]
Pioneers Church gained notoriety last year because of anti-LGBT stances. | Opinion
Baker Mayfield is expected to be active for the Rams tonight and has a chance to play against the Raiders.
If John Wolford isn't healthy enough to play tonight, Baker Mayfield will be in line to start
According to reports, Sean Lewis will be named offensive coordinator for the Colorado Buffaloes and new head coach Deion Sanders.
Who's going to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy? The college football experts make their picks along with their top choices.
DETROIT (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have won enough to be in a position to clinch the NFC North with almost a month left in the regular season. The Vikings (10-2) have won nine of their last 10 games, a string of success that started in September with a comeback win over Detroit and has been marked by one-possession games to raise questions about how good they are. ''If you go back and look at seasons past, most games are coming down to the final minute, final play,'' Cousins said.
Titans RB Derrick Henry says he was as shocked as everyone else upon learning of Jon Robinson's firing.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.
The Inflation Reduction Act was a hit with U.S. environmentalists. Europeans? Not so much.
The Atlanta Falcons will come out of their bye week with a new starting quarterback
Quarterback spent two seasons at Kentucky after transferring from Penn State.
Nelson Cruz is a free agent this winter, and the idea of joining the White Sox intrigues the veteran who's long been a nemesis of the South Siders.
Plenty of Americans didn't support the US government's efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. An expert in hostage taking and recovery explains why.
After the Tennessee Titans fired GM Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel shared his feelings on Robinson's choice to trade Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown in April.
The Chelsea forward will rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar before the quarter-finals