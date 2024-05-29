Kentucky prosecutors drop all charges against golfer Scottie Scheffler

All charges against top golfer Scottie Scheffler were dropped Wednesday after a Kentucky prosecutor said the high-profile arrest amounted to a "big misunderstanding."

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell told the court that the evidence against Scheffler doesn't even meet the lower standard of "probable cause."

"Therefore based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler," O'Connell told the court, dropping all charges.

Scottie Scheffler looks on from the 17th green at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman / Getty Images)

The world's No. 1-ranked player was arrested May 17 outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville during the PGA Championship.

He was accused of failing to follow orders from police who were investigating a fatal accident outside the club earlier that morning. The golfer allegedly dragged Detective Bryan Gillis, who was trying to stop Scheffler's car about 6 a.m., police said.

But Scheffler insists he was following police directions on how to enter the club ahead of that day's second-round action and said his arrest was because of miscommunication.

“He’s glad it’s over," the golfer's defense attorney Steve Romines told reporters outside court.

The golfer had considered filing a civil lawsuit against Louisville authorities but Romines said his client didn't want that "distraction."

"Litigation is a distraction for anyone," Romines said. "And the truly historic season he is having right now, being involved in litigation would be a distraction. "

Scheffler was led away in handcuffs that day and booked into custody on allegations of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

"Mr. Scheffler's characterization that this was a 'big misunderstanding' is corroborated by the evidence," O’Connell said. "Mr. Scheffler's actions and the evidence surrounding their (Scheffler and Gillis) exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses."

The prosecutor noted that he does not believe Gillis did anything wrong.

"Detective Giillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler," O’Connell said.

Scheffler said he doesn't hold a grudge against Gillis.

"As I stated previously, this was an unfortunate misunderstanding," her said in a statement he posted on social media Wednesday. "I hold no ill will toward Officer Gillis. I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and hope he will do the same."

Police said they respected the prosecutor's decision.

"We respect the judicial process," according to a statement by the Louisville Metro Police Department. "LMPD will remain focused on our mission to serve the city of Louisville and mitigate violent crime."

So far, there is no known video of any interaction between Scheffler and Gillis with the Louisville police already conceding that the detective did not turn on his body-worn camera, in violation of agency policy.

The confrontation with police unfolded about an hour after a shuttle bus struck and killed Louisville resident John Mills, who was working for one of the vendors at the tournament, officials said.

Scheffler that day was booked into custody a little before 7:30 a.m. but was released and made his tee time about 2 1/2 hours later.

He shot a 5-under 66, his second best day of his four in Louisville, on his way to an eighth-place finish.

Scheffler, who was not in court Wednesday, would happily play in town again, his attorney said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com