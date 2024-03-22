Kentucky players, coach John Calipari apparently lost track of Oakland free-throw attempts

Kentucky basketball trailed, 38-35, in the first half of its first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Oakland.

In the first half, there was some confusion at the free-throw line.

Welp, this was weird!



Kentucky may have lost track of how many free throws here... pic.twitter.com/KwHCwKCukS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2024

Kentucky players and coach John Calipari thought Oakland player Trey Townsend was shooting two free throws.

It seemed like Tre Mitchell knocked the ball out of bounds because he passed it to the official to get ready for the second free-throw attempt.

The officials reviewed the play and confirmed the referee called the shooting foul on Aaron Bradshaw, and Townsend's shot did count.

He was supposed to shoot only one free throw because the Kentucky player hit the ball out of bounds; after Townsend's missed free throw, Oakland regained possession.

