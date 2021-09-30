Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard is dominating so far this season

The ONLY OT with 85+ grades in run AND pass-blocking@UKFootball pic.twitter.com/lb398xum2r — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2021

If you’re looking for a prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class who has helped themselves the most so far this season, you won’t find a better candidate than Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard.

Kinnard has been a dominant force for the Wildcats so far this season, and is currently the only offensive tackle in the country with a grade above 85 in both pass blocking and run blocking from Pro Football Focus.

Alabama’s Evan Neal is still the clear-cut favorite to be the first offensive tackle off the board when next year’s draft rolls around, but Kinnard’s performance so far this season has planted him firmly in the conversation to be the next one selected.