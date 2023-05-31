Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe is keeping name in NBA Draft. Could he land with Hornets?

Arthur Kaluma didn’t need a crash course on the 6-foot-9 guy who was also a part of the Charlotte Hornets’ latest pre-draft workout, showcasing their skills in a gym full of personnel evaluators Wednesday.

Kaluma, a 21-year-old forward coming off his sophomore season at Creighton, already had a pretty good read on Oscar Tshiebwe and the credentials of the Kentucky product.

“Everybody knows Oscar,” Kaluma said. “He’s a workhorse. He was good today, setting the screens and coming up to the screens with pace and rolling with pace. It just makes the decision so much easier as a guard to just hit the pocket passer.”

Tshiebwe’s goal now is to make those who aren’t familiar very aware.

The winner of the 2021-22 Naismith and Wooden awards is keeping his name in the June 22 NBA Draft, announcing the decision to forgo his final year of eligibility and pursue his dream to play professionally. In the hours just prior to making his choice public, he seemed at peace with his journey during the pre-draft circuit and indicated it’s something he’s pondered for a while.

“What makes me decide what I’m going to do today is not about me,” Tshiebwe said. “Most of the time I pray and I follow the discernment of God. It’s just I am following what God has put in place, because the decision, if you feel peace and joy and happiness in your heart, that’s what you’ve got to go with.”

Since the Hornets are stocked with two first-round selections and three picks within the initial 10 spots of the second round, there’s always the possibility of Tshiebwe becoming the next member of the Lexington-to-Charlotte pipeline. If so, he’d join a list that includes PJ Washington, Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the past decade-plus.

Tshiebwe is a rugged interior player and takes pleasure doing the things that sometimes go mostly unnoticed in the boxscore. But he’s a vacuum cleaner on the boards, leading the nation in rebounding at 13.7 per game as a senior.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, left, speaks with assistant general manager Buzz Peterson after a pre-draft workout with the Hornets on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Spectrum Center.

Named a second team All-American, the 23-year-old posted double-doubles in 20 of 30 appearances for the Wildcats, continuing to improve following his first two seasons as a collegian at West Virginia before transferring to Kentucky. He’s confident his style can transfer seamlessly to the next level.

“I know the NBA (teams) have two, three superstars and I know they need somebody to come in and do the dirty work at some point,” Tshiebwe said. “I look at Michael Jordan with Dennis Rodman because he knows if I miss a shot, I have somebody who’s going to do the dirty work. I think I can really fit in a team and I can help some team, because I can go out there and set the good ball screen, go to the rim, get the rebound, dunk the ball, run the floor. And the rest of the game, I’m getting better at it.”

Chris Livingston, Tshiebwe’s Kentucky teammate, can co-sign that.

“I’ve seen him in the gym, and I’m just proud of him and think he’s going to be good,” said Livingston, who also worked out for the Hornets. “The year before I got there he was a dominant force and the year I came he was still dominating college basketball. Oscar has been Oscar since I’ve been there. Monster rebounder, can really finish around the rim well, can shoot the midrange really well.

“So, I think he is going to be a great basketball player moving forward as he continues to work.”

If the Hornets bring Tshiebwe on board, he could become the protégé of another former Wildcat who was in a similar situation five years ago and wound up benefiting from another season with Kentucky: Washington.

Following Washington’s freshman year at Kentucky, he was considered more of a late first-round pick once he gathered all the feedback from scouts and league executives. And he used that information to better himself in his sophomore campaign.

That increased production and polishing of several aspects of his game helped vault Washington among the lottery candidates, and the Hornets plucked Washington off the board at No. 12 in 2019. So, Washington is in the perfect position to give Tshiebwe sage advice.

“I did not get a chance to talk to him, but I know PJ really good,” Tshiebwe said. “My (official) visit at Kentucky, he was there and he was the one who showed me around. But he’s a Kentucky guy, and I know most of the Kentucky guys have successful NBA careers.”

Now, Tshiebwe is going to see if can do the same whether it’s in Charlotte or someplace else.

“The Hornets, I’ve watched them,” Tshiebwe said. “LaMelo Ball, he played with our boy in high school. It’s just an enjoyment to be able to play with him. I know he likes to shoot the basketball close to half court and I’ll just tell him, ‘Shoot, and I’ll go rebound.’ ”