Kentucky offensive lineman Zuri Madison signs with Arkansas

In desperate need of help on the offense line, Arkansas had to be pleased with its Wednesday morning.

The first high schooler the official Razorbacks Football Twitter account posted was of high schooler Zuri Madison. The offensive lineman from Kentucky, at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is rated a three-star recruit.

Madison held offers from Miami (FL), Duke and West Virginia among others, but committed to Arkansas in June and held firm.

The Razorbacks’ offensive line in 2023 was bad. Arkansas gave up more sacks, 47, than in any other previous season and the vaunted rushing attack, with All-American Rocket Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson, never materialized with the Hogs finishing 92nd in FBS in yards rushing per game. Sanders committed to South Carolina out of the portal earlier this month and Jefferson is in the portal.

Madison could get quick playing time as he’s a tackle, a position at which Arkansas needs the most work.

