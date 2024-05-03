Kentucky Oaks undercard results: Idiomatic, trained by Brad Cox, wins La Troienne Stakes

Champion older mare of 2023, Idiomatic showed she’ll be a strong contender for the award again in 2024.

With Florent Geroux riding, Idiomatic took the lead entering the final turn and pulled away to win Friday’s $1 million, Grade 1 La Troienne Stakes on the Kentucky Oaks undercard at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Louisville’s Brad Cox, Idiomatic covered the 1 1/16 miles on a sloppy track in 1:43.24 and paid $3.66 on a $2 win bet.

Free Like a Girl finished second, and 2023 Kentucky Oaks winner Pretty Mischievous was third.

Idiomatic, a 5-year-old daughter of Curlin, made her 2024 debut. She closed her 4-year-old season with a victory in the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Santa Anita Park, clinching Eclipse Award honors.

Owned by Juddmonte, Idiomatic has won six straight races and is 10-1-2 in 13 career starts.

This story will be updated.

-Jason Frakes

