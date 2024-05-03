Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS:

Lakers fire coach Darvin Ham after just 2 seasons

Kentucky Oaks undercard results: Idiomatic, trained by Brad Cox, wins La Troienne Stakes

Jason Frakes, Ryan Black, Brooks Holton, Prince James Story and Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal
·1 min read

Champion older mare of 2023, Idiomatic showed she’ll be a strong contender for the award again in 2024.

With Florent Geroux riding, Idiomatic took the lead entering the final turn and pulled away to win Friday’s $1 million, Grade 1 La Troienne Stakes on the Kentucky Oaks undercard at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Louisville’s Brad Cox, Idiomatic covered the 1 1/16 miles on a sloppy track in 1:43.24 and paid $3.66 on a $2 win bet.

Free Like a Girl finished second, and 2023 Kentucky Oaks winner Pretty Mischievous was third.

Idiomatic, a 5-year-old daughter of Curlin, made her 2024 debut. She closed her 4-year-old season with a victory in the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Santa Anita Park, clinching Eclipse Award honors.

Owned by Juddmonte, Idiomatic has won six straight races and is 10-1-2 in 13 career starts.

This story will be updated.

-Jason Frakes

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Idiomatic wins La Troienne Stakes and other Kentucky Oaks Day results