Kentucky Oaks post position draw 2023: Lineup and latest odds for race at Churchill Downs

Post positions for the 2023 Kentucky Oaks are set, with Wet Paint established as the favorite in the $1.25 million, Grade 1 stakes race during Monday's draw at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, Wet Paint drew the No. 7 spot and leads the pack with 5-2 morning-line odds. Other top contenders include Cox's Botanical (4-1), who drew the No. 6 spot, and Norm Casse's Southlawn (8-1), who drew the No. 4 spot.

Trainer Salem Bin Ghadayer's Mimi Kakushi drew the inside No. 1 position, which produced last year's Oaks winner, Secret Oath.

Taxed (Randy Morse), Julia Shining (Todd Pletcher) and Hoosier Philly (Thomas Amoss) are on the also-eligible list and can draw into the field if there’s a scratch by 9 a.m. Friday.

The Oaks has an approximate post time of 5:51 p.m. Friday. The race will air on USA Network and will be available for streaming via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

2023 Kentucky Oaks post position, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

Here's a look at the post position draw with each filly's trainer, jockey and morning-line odds:

Also eligible

15. Taxed, Randy Morse, Rafael Bejarano, 20-1

16. Julia Shining, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 15-1

17. Hoosier Philly, Thomas Amoss, Edgar Morales, 30-1

