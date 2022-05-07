Kentucky Oaks 2022 replay: Who won, payouts, picks, lineup, highlights and more

The Kentucky Oaks will take place today at Churchill Downs, a day before the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Todd Pletcher, whose horse Nest is the 5-2 favorite, is hoping to win his second straight Kentucky Oaks. But Nest isn't the only horse to watch out for Friday afternoon.

Here is what you should know about the Kentucky Oaks.

And the Kentucky Oaks 2022 winner is...

Secret Oath has crossed the finish line first at the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. It is trainer D. Wayne Lukas' record-tying fifth Oaks victory.

Kentucky Oaks winner: Secret Oath crosses finish line first to win 2022 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs

Finishing order for Kentucky Oaks 2022

1. Secret Oath

2. Nest

3. Desert Dawn

4. Echo Zulu

5. Kathleen O.

6. Shahama

7. Turnerloose

8. Cocktail Moments

9. Candy Raid

10. Nostalgic

11. Goddess of Fire

12. Hidden Connection

13. Yuugiri

14. Venti Valentine

Kentucky Oaks payouts

At 4-1 odds, Secret Oath won the 148th running of the Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs. Did you win big? Click here to find out.

What race number is the Kentucky Oaks?

The 2022 race is the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks.

What are the odds for the Kentucky Oaks?

Here is the post position draw with trainer, jockey and morning-line odds:

1. Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 6-1

2. Nostalgic, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 15-1

3. Hidden Connection, Bret Calhoun, Rey Gutierrez, 20-1

4. Nest, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-2

5. Goddess of Fire, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 15-1

6. Yuugiri, Rudolphe Brisset, Florent Geroux, 30-1

7. Echo Zulu, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosaria, 4-1

8. Venti Valentine, Jorge Abreu, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

9. Desert Dawn, Phil D’Amato, Umberto Rispoli, 20-1

10. Kathleen O., Shug McGaughey, Javier Castellano, 7-2

11. Cocktail Moments, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 30-1

12. Candy Raid, Keith Desormeaux, Rafael Bejarno, 30-1

13. Shahama, Todd Pletcher, Flavien Prat, 15-1

14. Turnerloose, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1

AE 15. Beguine, Daniel Peitz, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

Kentucky Oaks picks: Here's a look at who the experts like

Steve Bittenbender, Courier Journal: Secret Oath

Mark Blankenbaker, ESPN 680: Kathleen O.

Rick Bozich, WDRB: Kathleen O.

Will Clark, WHAS Radio: Secret Oath

John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader: Nest

Fred Cowgill, WLKY: Nest

Eric Crawford, WDRB: Kathleen O.

Jody Demling, 247Sports: Nest

Ed DeRosa, Horse Racing Nation: Kathleen O.

Sara Elbadwi, Horse Racing Nation: Kathleen O.

Keith Farmer, WLEX: Nest

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated: Echo Zulu

Gary Graves, Associated Press: Kathleen O.

Greg Hall, Bloodhorse: Echo Zulu

Kendrick Haskins, WAVE: Kathleen O.

John Lewis, WDRB: Nest

Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs senior director of communications: Shahama

Kent Spencer, WHAS: Nest

Travis Stone, Churchill Downs track announcer: Yuugiri

Kent Taylor, WAVE: Kathleen O.

Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler: Kathleen O.

Dominique Yates, WLKY: Kathleen O.

Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader gets engaged at the Kentucky Oaks

She said yes!

It's not hyperbole to say Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader Justine Templin will likely remember the 2022 Kentucky Oaks for the rest of her life.

Months after she stood on the sideline of SoFi Stadium cheering on Joe Burrow and company in the Super Bowl, Templin and her boyfriend, Jack Kerby, visited Louisville's Churchill Downs to take in the 148th running of the Oaks. Little did Templin know that Kerby had much bigger plans for this trip than to wager on fillies. He planned to ask her to marry him.

Kentucky Oaks undercard results

There's been plenty of action on the track today before the Kentucky Oaks kicks off.

Shedaresthedevil, trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, led for most of the Grade 1 La Troienne Stakes before being caught in the stretch by Pauline’s Pearl. The second choice in the race at 9-to-5, Pauline’s Pearl finished the 1 1/16-mile race in 1:42.46, winning by half a length.

Photos from the Kentucky Oaks

With rain in the forecast, which Kentucky Oaks horses are the best mudders?

There's a 90% chance of rain Friday, meaning the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks may be decided by which filly performs best on a sloppy track.

Of the 14 fillies in the Oaks field, six have raced on an "off" track, which means the track was not considered fast at post time. Of those six, four have won their races on an off track:

Echo Zulu

Nest

Kathleen O.

Venti Valentine

Kentucky Oaks crowds enjoy the day

Pockets of clouds and moments of sunshine poking out had crowds at the Kentucky Oaks either go for cover or fully embracing the unpredictable weather.

How many people attended the 2022 Kentucky Oaks?

According to Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs' senior director of communications, 100,188 people attended the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks.

