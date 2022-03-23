Kentucky not in the mix for star big man. And the top UK basketball recruiting links.

During the season, the Kentucky basketball program — expected to be in need of more frontcourt help for the 2022-23 campaign — was linked to five-star center Yohan Traore, the top available big man recruit in the 2022 class.

Traore — a 6-foot-10 prospect — was scouted by John Calipari in December, but he never received a UK scholarship offer and ultimately committed to Louisiana State. On Tuesday, however, he backed out of that commitment, following the recent firing of Tigers Coach Will Wade.

UK is still looking around for frontcourt help for next season — its own roster up in the air — but it sounds like the Cats will be taking a pass on Traore yet again. Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday morning that Auburn, Gonzaga, Michigan and Texas Tech are the finalists to receive Traore’s commitment. He is the No. 15 overall player in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and a prediction in favor of Auburn — made by a Texas Tech reporter — has already been logged on his Crystal Ball page.

If the Cats do need more bodies in the frontcourt for next season, it seems like they’ll be going the transfer route to get them.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

Transfer rankings: UK target Fardaws Aimaq leads early top 10 list

Five-star recruit Malik Reneau decommits from the Florida Gators

Mississippi State also loses a commitment from a top-50 recruit

Kansas commit Gradey Dick wins Gatorade Player of the Year honor

Top 50 recruit Kamari Lands hints that he’ll stick with Louisville

A look at some of the notable recruiting victories for Kenny Payne

More Next Cats links: First name for UK to watch in transfer portal