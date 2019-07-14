Kentucky NASCAR: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle to seal first '19 win

Kyran Gibbons
Autosport
Chip Ganassi Racing's Kurt Busch clinched his first victory of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season, beating his brother Kyle Busch in a thrilling overtime finish at Kentucky.

Penske's Joey Logano had seemed on course for victory after he battled past dominant stage two winner Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) to take the lead for the first time in the race with 20 of the 267 laps remaining.

But a right-rear tyre blowout on Darrell Wallace Jr's Chevrolet with five laps remaining triggered a final restart and sent the race into overtime.

Logano was joined on the front row for the final restart by Kyle Busch. Both had fitted two new tyres on their final pitstops, but stage one winner Kurt Busch - restarting on the outside of the second row - had opted for four.

With a tyre advantage, he powered around the outside of Logano's Ford and engaged in a battle with his brother Kyle.

The two spent the majority of the final lap side-by-side, and contact was made - leading to a right-rear tyre rub on Kurt Busch's Chevrolet.

But Kyle was unable to hold off his brother. Kurt powered around the outside of Turn 4 and won a drag race to the line to clinch victory and book his place in the playoffs.

The win came one week on from the rain-shortened Daytona round, in which Kurt Busch was wrong-footed by what turned out to be a race-ending red flag for lightning, called one lap after he had given up the lead by pitting.

Erik Jones had briefly challenged for the Kentucky lead in a three-wide moment against the Busch pair after a strong launch at the final restart before finishing behind his JGR team-mate Kyle Busch in third.

Kyle Larson climbed up the order throughout the final stage to end up fourth, despite starting the race in 19th and having been anonymous though the opening two stages.

JGR's Denny Hamlin recovered from a pitlane penalty for an uncontrolled tyre during a stage-two pitstop to finish fifth, assisted by a timely free pass opportunity at the end of the stage to recover to the lead lap.

Clint Bowyer finished sixth, despite also facing a recovery after being caught out when a right-rear puncture for Chase Elliott triggered a caution mid-way through the opening stage.

SHR's Bowyer was one of only a handful of drivers to pit prior to the incident and lost significant track position.

But he was eventually able to cycle back to the front of the field - opting not to pit at the end of stages - leading the race during the opening exchanges in the final stage before sliding back on account of an early final pitstop.

William Byron had cycled to the front with a similar strategy to Bowyer. The Hendrick Motorsports' driver dropped out of contention after being handed a penalty for jumping a restart when on the front row with Bowyer, and finished 18th.

Result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

1

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

2

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

4

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

5

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

6

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

7

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

8

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

9

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

10

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

11

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

12

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

13

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

15

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

16

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

17

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

18

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

21

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

22

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

23

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

24

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

25

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

26

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

27

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

28

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

29

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

30

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

32

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

33

Bayley Currey

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

34

Quin Houff

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

35

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

36

B.J. McLeod

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

