Kentucky is moving quickly to make Baylor’s Scott Drew the Wildcats’ next basketball coach

Less than 24 hours after John Calipari’s resignation as the men’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky, the focus has intensified on Baylor’s Scott Drew as his replacement.

The Herald-Leader was told that UK engaged in serious discussions with Drew shortly after Calipari announced Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as the Wildcats’ head coach.

On Wednesday morning, a plane belonging to JC Land LLC — a company owned by Joe Craft, according to business records with the Kentucky Secretary of State — flew to the Waco area. The aircraft was headed back to central Kentucky later Wednesday morning and landed in Georgetown just before noon. Television news crews had gathered at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington in anticipation of the flight.

Craft is UK Athletics’ biggest booster and a major donor to the university.

Drew, who spent the past 21 seasons at Baylor and won the 2021 national championship, has long been thought to be the first choice of athletics director Mitch Barnhart to become Kentucky’s basketball coach in the event of an opening, and, as expected, he has emerged as the top candidate to take over for Calipari.

An announcement that Drew will be the next head coach at UK could come as soon as Wednesday, though there is not yet an agreement in place for him to take over the Wildcats’ program.

Scott Drew has been the head coach of the Baylor Bears for the past 21 seasons.

Drew, 53, began his coaching career as an assistant at Valparaiso under his father, Homer Drew, and was the head coach there for one season before taking over at Baylor in 2003, inheriting a program embroiled in scandal at a school with little history of basketball success.

Despite years of crippling NCAA sanctions left over from the previous coaching staff, Drew turned the Bears into a perennial national contender in relatively short order. They reached the NCAA Tournament in his fifth season — Baylor’s first appearance in March Madness in two decades and just its second tournament berth in 58 years — and led the team to the Elite Eight two years later.

Baylor won its first national championship in 2021, when Barnhart was the chair of the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Drew has a 446-244 record with the Bears, and he’s been the head coach for 12 of the team’s 16 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Several big names were floated as possibilities for the Kentucky job once it was clear that Calipari, who was announced as the new coach at Arkansas on Wednesday morning, would not return to Lexington for a 16th season.

UConn’s Dan Hurley, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Alabama’s Nate Oats were all seen as potential candidates for the UK opening, but Drew was viewed as the frontrunner for the job behind the scenes, even before Calipari officially announced his departure.

Herald-Leader staff writer Austin Horn contributed to this story.

