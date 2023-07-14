Kentucky men's basketball team spends day at Drake's Toronto mansion

Papi's Home became Kentucky men's basketball's home heading into the weekend.

Hip-hop superstar Drake opened his Toronto mansion Friday to the Wildcats with the team in town for the GLOBL JAM tournament. Kentucky coach John Calipari and the program's official Twitter account shared video and images from their day at the Toronto native's estate.

Drake isn't in his hometown this week. He's on the road for his "It's All a Blur" tour, a 56-date tour crisscrossing North America. But the Wildcats looked like they had fun even if he couldn't make it.

Drake has appeared at Kentucky's Big Blue Madness preseason event in 2014 and 2017, shouted out the team in songs and regularly worn Wildcat apparel.

Thanks to my friend @Drake for opening his home to our team today!! pic.twitter.com/lBBMUOkPad — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 14, 2023

"People ask me, 'there's so many Madnesses and different events, why don't you go somewhere else?' I tell 'em I'm a Wildcat through and through and there's only one big blue," Drake said at the 2017 Big Blue Madness showcase.

Thanks for having us, @Drake 🤝 pic.twitter.com/memhcTE3fo — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 14, 2023

Last year, then-prospect (now UK freshman) DJ Wagner signed a deal with NOCTA, the sub-label brand from Nike directed by Drake.

"I’ve seen the impact this game — and the people who play it — can have on the community," Wagner said in a statement at the time, "and I’m looking forward to taking it to the next level with Nike."

Wagner, and the rest of the Wildcats, are living one of Drake's dreams.

"I would go straight to Kentucky. I would have to play under you," Drake said during an appearance on Calipari's podcast in January 2017. "That would be one of the greatest things in my life."

