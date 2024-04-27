Kentucky makes Brooks associate head coach

Alvin Brooks III, regarded as one of the nation’s best assistant coaches, was officially named to the Kentucky men’s basketball coaching staff as associate head coach it was announced Thursday.

Brooks spent the last eight seasons as the top assistant for Baylor, the 2021 national champions. He is a 20-year college coaching veteran.

“Alvin Brooks is a national champion coach, three times over,” UK head coach Mark Pope said. “He is one of the most highly regarded tacticians, recruiters and relationship-builders in all of college basketball. He’s been mentored by some of the great coaches of the game, including Bruce Weber and Scott Drew.”

Brooks just completed his eighth season as an assistant at Baylor. The Bears went 194-72 during Brooks’ tenure, including a 94-46 record in Big 12 action, 12-5 in NCAA Tournament games and 22-15 against Associated Press top-10 ranked foes.

“I am so excited to join Coach Pope and his staff and be a part of the Big Blue Nation,” Brooks said. “I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to join a storied program, with such a passionate fan base as we chase banners together. My family and I are grateful to Coach Pope and Mitch Barnhart and I can’t wait to get started.”

A Houston native, Brooks began his coaching career at the junior college level. He spent two seasons at Arkansas-Forth Smith, helping the Lions to the 2006 NJCAA Division I championship. He then joined the staff at Midland, where he again was on staff for an NJCAA title team in 2007.

Brooks ascended to the Division I level when he joined the staff for three seasons at Bradley as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. From there he also was a part of the Sam Houston State (2010-12) and Kansas State (2012-16) staffs before joining forces with Drew at Baylor in 2016.

At Kansas State, Brooks was a part of one the best stretches in school history with 79 wins and NCAA Tournament appearances in two of the four seasons. He also played a major role in K-State’s first-ever Big 12 regular-season title in 2012-13, which included the second-most wins (27) and a tie for the most conference victories (14) in school history.

rooks was a lead recruiter on 2023 5-star signee and McDonald’s All-American Ja’Kobe Walter and 2024 top five recruit and McDonald’s All-American VJ Edgecombe who is currently committed to the Bears.

Brooks began his own collegiate playing career at Midland College before transferring to Idaho State. He was an Academic All-Big Sky selection as a senior. Brooks graduated from Idaho State in 2002 with a degree in finance. He earned a master’s degree in athletics administration in 2023. He and his wife, Tiffany, have two children, Alvin IV (AJ) and Austin.

He is the son of Lamar head coach Alvin Brooks II. Brooks II was the director of operations under Kentucky’s Billy Gillisipie from 2007-09.