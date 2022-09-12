Kentucky made Utah and the Pac-12 look really bad

It is true that in Week 1 of a season, a team and coaching staff enter a game with some uncertainties about what to do and how to make adjustments. Merely having one more week can make all the difference in preparing for a specific opponent or player. Having one game on tape in the new season can give a good defensive coach a much better idea of how to prepare for a quality player.

This is the backdrop to Kentucky’s dominance of Florida Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson in Week 2. The Wildcats held Richardson to only four rushing yards, one week after Richardson rushed for over 100 yards against Utah. Kentucky forced Richardson into two interceptions and a 14-of-35 passing stat line. Florida was held under 280 yards of total offense. The Gators were just 4 of 16 on third downs, 1 of 3 on fourth downs. They gained only 12 first downs and had the ball for 26 minutes and 36 seconds.

That’s complete defensive domination.

It is true that Kentucky had the Utah-Florida game film. The Utes did not have any 2022 film on Richardson. They didn’t know how Florida coach Billy Napier would deploy Richardson, given that Dan Mullen was UF’s head coach in 2021.

Nevertheless, if you’re an elite program, you find a way to make better reactions and adjustments to a good quarterback.

The Pac-12 had a good weekend in Week 2, with Washington State winning at Wisconsin and Oregon State winning at Fresno State. However, Kentucky-Florida was not a good development for the conference, especially in Salt Lake City. Utah’s quality of resume has taken a hit, which means that even if the Utes go 12-1, their College Football Playoff margin for error has been reduced.

