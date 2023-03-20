With Kentucky loss, UNC basketball still holds this NCAA Tournament record

The North Carolina Tar Heels didn’t make the 2023 NCAA Tournament after a disappointing year in Chapel Hill. But they did see one of their records stand following the departure of a blue blood program from the tournament.

In Sunday’s second-round matchup, the Kansas State Wildcats took down the Kentucky Wildcats to reach the Sweet 16. And in the process, they helped UNC maintain an NCAA Tournament record.

With Kentucky’s loss, they still sit on 130 NCAA Tournament wins just one short of North Carolina who holds the record with 131 all-time wins in the tournament. Despite not making it this year, the Tar Heels hold the top spot for at least another year.

The Tar Heels were able to pass Kentucky last year, entering that tournament with 126 wins and behind the Wildcats who had 129. Kentucky lost to St. Peter’s in the opening round a year ago but did beat Providence this year to get to 131.

Hopefully Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels can figure things out this season and make the return to the tournament which gives them the chance to extend the lead for all-time wins.

