Kentucky loses Ashton Hagans to injury in Missouri win

Ashton Hagans suffered an injury that forced him out of No. 17 Kentucky’s win over Missouri on Saturday.

With less than two minutes left in a 71-59 win, Hagans injured his right ankle taking an awkward step. He immediately went down and grabbed the back of his leg, leading to speculation that he had injured his achilles. Kentucky head coach John Calipari ruled that out, calling the injury a “low ankle sprain,” but he did say that Hagans’ status for Tuesday’s tilt with Georgia is in doubt.

“When they told me it wasn’t (an Achilles injury), okay, we can deal with whatever else it is,” Calipari said. “Maybe he’s out. Maybe he doesn’t play against Georgia. Then you’re all going to see the impact and the importance he has on this team. His will drags these guys.”

Before the injury, Ashton Hagans finished Saturday afternoon with seven points, seven assists and five boards. The sophomore guard leads the Wildcats in assists (7.3) and steals (2.1) and is second on the team in scoring at 13.4 ppg.

Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.

Richards scored 14 of the Wildcats’ first 16 points, including a key 3-point play. Quickley’s 3 put Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) ahead for good.

Missouri (8-5, 0-1) cut a 16-point deficit down to 56-46 with 6:03 remaining. The Wildcats answered with a 6-0 spurt to help close it out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.