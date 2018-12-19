Kentucky linebacker Jones is ineligible for Citrus Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones has been declared ineligible for the Citrus Bowl.

A Kentucky football spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Jones will not play for the No. 16 Wildcats (9-3) on Jan. 1 against No. 13 Penn State (9-3) in Orlando, Florida. No reason or further details were given. Kentucky Sports Radio first reported that Jones was ineligible.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Jones was fifth on the team this season with 68 tackles, including 5+ for loss and 1+ sacks. The Youngstown, Ohio, native played the season's final four games with a broken hand but was cleared to play in the Citrus Bowl.

---

