Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace visits Panthers on Monday

The trips to Bank of America Stadium continue.

A peek at Trevin Wallace’s Instagram story would indicate that he’s visiting the Carolina Panthers this afternoon. The University of Kentucky linebacker is currently projected as a Day 3 pick for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

Looks like #Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace is in Charlotte for a top 30 visit with the #Panthers, per his IG. #KeepPounding Wallace (6’1”, 237 LBS) had 80 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble & 1 INT in 2023. @LanceZierlein writes “Height-weight-speed prospect with explosive… pic.twitter.com/P7fp274Szw — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) April 15, 2024

Wallace, a Jesup, Ga. native, spent all three of his collegiate seasons in Lexington. There, he amassed 166 total tackles (18 for a loss), 10.0 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed over 36 games.

At 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds, Wallace possesses a very intriguing blend of size for an inside linebacker. Those measurables are even more impressive considering he clocked his 40-yard dash at 4.51 seconds—the third-fastest amongst all players at his position from this year’s scouting combine.

Along with Wallace, the Panthers have also recently brought in wide receiver Troy Franklin, tight end Ben Sinnott, center Jackson Powers-Johnson and defensive linemen Maason Smith and Ruke Orhorhoro, among others.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire