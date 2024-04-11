Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace potential Day 3 pick for Packers?

With the Green Bay Packers needing to address the linebacker position in this year’s draft, Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace is a name to watch on Day 3.

In a recent article over at ESPN, Jordan Reid notes that the Packers have done “a lot of work” on the linebacker class. He mentions Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper as a potential fit on Day 2 but adds that people he has spoken to have suggested Wallace as a Day 3 option for the Packers.

Wallace, a Senior Bowl participant, measures in at 6-1, weighs 237 pounds, and posted a Relative Athletic Score of 9.33, which includes a 4.51-second 40 time. When it comes to what the Packers often look for at the linebacker position from an athletic threshold perspective, Wallace checks those boxes.

Wallace played 1,307 snaps at Kentucky, with about half of them coming during the 2023 season, where he was used relatively regularly as a blitzer, totaling 20 pressures and five sacks, according to PFF.

He was a fairly reliable tackler, making 126 of his 139 tackle attempts over the last two seasons. In coverage, Wallace allowed 28 completions on 31 targets last year at 9.4 yards per catch with one interception.

Along with his defensive contributions, Wallace played 412 special teams snaps over his career across five different phases.

For a closer look at Wallace and what he could bring to the Packers, here is what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his pre-draft report

“Height-weight-speed prospect with explosive physical traits but major issues with consistency. Wallace looks the part and can run and hit when he’s locked in. However, he struggles to diagnose plays and execute his responsibilities at a standard NFL level. Teams will like the traits and his potential to play special teams, but he will need to prove he can play with better instincts and recognition to make it in the pros.”

The Packers have a need at linebacker, but as I wrote about recently, I get the sense that within the organization, they are not as concerned about this position group.

Jeff Hafley’s focus is going to be on putting Quay Walker in positions to consistently make plays, while Isaiah McDuffie showcased last season that he can be a capable starter. Behind those two is Eric Wilson, who has played over 2,000 defensive snaps in his career.

Although the Packers are making the shift to a 4-3 defense, as Brian Gutekunst has noted on several occasions, this is a nickel league, meaning that there will only be two linebackers on the field for the majority of the game.

As of now, with how the roster is constructed, Walker and McDuffie will be the starters when in nickel, with potentially Wilson filling in for McDuffie in obvious passing situations. Those three will make up the linebacking core when in their base 4-3 defense, potentially with Walker as the weak-side backer, McDuffie in the middle, and Wilson as the strong-side linebacker.

In addressing this need, Gutekunst is not going to focus on filling specific roles; rather, the emphasis is going to be on versatility. He wants those three linebacker roles to be interchangeable if possible.

Wallace’s initial role with the Packers would likely come on special teams while he continues to develop the defensive side of his game. Wallace is the 15th rated linebacker on PFF’s big board and the 246th prospect overall.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire