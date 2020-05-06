Kentucky lands commitment from Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr

Kentucky has landed a commitment from Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr.

The 7-foot Sarr averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 boards for the Demon Deacons this past season, including a couple of massive performances down the stretch — he had 25 points in a win over Duke and went for 30 points and 17 boards against Notre Dame.





Kentucky is expected to lose Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery to the NBA, leaving them with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup. The Wildcats have a loaded recruiting class entering the program, but there is an utter lack of experience in the middle. Sarr fills that need.

That, however, is assuming he will be eligible immediately. Sarr is not a grad transfer, but there was a coaching change at Wake Forest this offseason. Danny Manning was fired and replaced by Steve Forbes. Kentucky is hoping that they are going to be able to get a waiver to allow Sarr to play immediately.

Sarr, a native of France, said his decision came down to Kentucky or Wake Forest. Forbes spoke about trying to recruit Sarr back to campus earlier this week, saying, “I think the most important thing is, why would you go to Wake for three years, put all that time in to get this prestigious degree, and end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky?” on WSJS.

Keion Brooks is the only rotation player returning for the Wildcats, who bring in a loaded recruiting class headlined by B.J. Boston, Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew.

