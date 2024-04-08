Kentucky’s John Calipari to Arkansas? Here’s what we know and what could happen next.

John Calipari is apparently trading in his blue for red. Arkansas red.

After 15 years as the king of Big Blue Nation, the University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach appears to be on the way out of Lexington in a way few saw coming.

Nothing was official Monday morning, but nobody is denying a deal is in the works.

Reporting out of Arkansas that talks between Kentucky’s coach and Razorbacks officials could be serious began gaining steam at around 10 p.m. Sunday. By 1 a.m., Calipari’s apparently imminent departure for Fayetteville was the lead story on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

On a day when a solar eclipse and college basketball’s men’s national championship game were supposed to consume all of the news cycle oxygen, the headlines belonged this morning to John Calipari.

