Kentucky-Indiana basketball rivalry renewed: Top five games in Wildcats-Hoosiers series

After a nearly decade-long pause, one of the best, most intense rivalries in men’s college basketball between two of the sport’s historic powers will resume.

On Tuesday, Kentucky and Indiana announced a four-game series between the programs from bordering states that will run from 2025 until 2028, with two matchups taking place at Rupp Arena, one at Assembly Hall and a fourth at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 2025 game in Lexington will be the first regular-season meeting between the programs since 2011.

We will resume our rivalry with @IndianaMBB starting in 2025-26, and running four years until 2028-29.



The 57 all-time contests between the Wildcats and Hoosiers have featured some of the greatest players and coaches in the history of the sport. From those matchups have come moments that are etched into the respective histories of not only the two programs, but also college basketball itself.

In honor of Kentucky and Indiana coming to a long-awaited agreement, let’s take a look back at the five best and most memorable moments in the rivalry’s history:

5. 1987: No. 2 Kentucky 82, No. 5 Indiana 76 (OT)

In the inaugural game of the short-lived Big 4 Classic — an early season double-header in Indianapolis featuring Kentucky, Indiana, Louisville and Notre Dame — Hoosiers freshman Jay Edwards hit a baseline jumper as the final buzzer sounded to tie the game and send a matchup of top-five teams into overtime in front of 43,601 fans at the Hoosier Dome.

In the extra period, and with his team trailing 76-75, Wildcats sophomore Rex Chapman buried a 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining to give Kentucky a lead it wouldn’t surrender the rest of the contest. Prior to that shot, Chapman was just five of 17 from the field.

“That was one of those shots when you jump up yelling, ‘No, no,’ then you sit down and say ‘Good shot, Rex,’” Kentucky coach Eddie Sutton said after the win.

4. 2002: No. 18 Kentucky 70, No. 6 Indiana 64

This game is remembered more in the rivalry’s lore for what a coach, not a player, did within the lines of competition.

The tenor for this matchup was set the previous year when Hoosiers coach Mike Davis said he “hated Kentucky with a passion” and wanted to beat the Wildcats “in the worst way.” It was a reference back to his playing days at Alabama, where he competed against the Wildcats, but the comment served its purpose for Kentucky, which went on to a 66-52 victory.

After a surprising run to the national championship game as a No. 5 seed in 2002, Indiana entered the 2002-03 season with high expectations and jumped up to No. 6 in the rankings after an 8-0 start. That undefeated record was ended in spectacular fashion.

In front of a sellout crowd at Freedom Hall, the Hoosiers had the chance to take the lead after a Marquis Estill layup with 13 seconds remaining put Kentucky up 65-64. But guard Bracey Wright put up a wild shot that missed badly with seven seconds remaining, and the Wildcats came down with the rebound. Davis, believing Wright had been fouled by Kentucky’s Jules Camara, jumped up from the bench and ran to referee Bert Smith near the free-throw line, repeatedly slapping his forehead to illustrate his point that Wright had been hit in the face. Replays showed it was Wright’s teammate Jeff Newton, not Camara, that had accidentally bumped into Wright.

Davis, who earned his first career ejection, was called for two technical fouls. Keith Bogans made five of his six free throws to secure the victory for Kentucky.

“There’s no way I should’ve acted like that,” Davis said after the game. “I can’t explain it. I’ve done something to embarrass my team. There have been a lot of games won with 2.6 seconds on the clock. I cost us the game. I was so emotional. I need to learn and grow from this.”

3. 1974: No. 3 Indiana 98, No. 15 Kentucky 74

The game itself wasn’t particularly tense — the Hoosiers led by as many as 34 before winning by 24 — but what unfolded on the sidelines in the matchup’s final minute was certainly compelling:

Even with his team up big late, Indiana coach Bob Knight was still lambasting officials over what he believed were incorrect calls. Bothered by what he saw, particularly so late in such a lopsided contest, Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall confronted Knight.

“I yelled, ‘Way to go, Bobby, give ’em hell!’” Hall told The Athletic in 2020. “He turned around and looked at me like Wolfman Jack — like he’d not only smelled something nasty, but taken a bite of it too — and he screamed, ‘Don’t you ever talk to me during a game!’”

As Hall turned away from Knight to head back to the Wildcats’ bench, Knight slapped him on the back of the head. Kentucky assistant Lynn Nance, a 6-6 retired FBI agent, made his way toward Knight and yelled “Hey, try that s--- with me, pal!” at Indiana’s volatile coach, according to “Bob Knight: The Unauthorized Biography.”

Knight claimed that for years, he had slapped the heads of his players as a gesture of affection. For Hall, though, it was something more damning: Up until that point, he and Knight had been good friends, even taking hunting and fishing trips with one another. After the game, an Indiana administrator tried to persuade Hall to walk off the court with Knight as a public peace gesture, but the Wildcats coach refused.

“I sure will,” Hall remembered saying, according to The Athletic. “We’ll walk right over there behind those stands, where I will kick his f------ a--.”

2. 2011: Indiana 73, No. 1 Kentucky 72

There was no shortage of hype for a December matchup at Assembly Hall between the top-ranked, star-studded Wildcats and the Hoosiers, who were off to an 8-0 start after going 28-66 in coach Tom Crean’s first three seasons.

The Indiana students who waited outside of the arena 10 hours before tipoff and sprinted to their seats once the doors opened were treated to a classic. The Wildcats rallied from a 10-point deficit with nine minutes remaining to hold on to a 71-70 lead with 48 seconds left after a Marquis Teague layup. Kentucky, though, missed two of its final three free throws, giving Indiana the chance to tie the game or take the lead with five seconds to go.

What followed remains one of the most iconic plays in the history of one of college basketball’s most storied programs. As Verdell Jones drove the ball up court, he was trailed by Christian Watford, who inbounded him the ball from the opposite baseline. Jones’ drive to the basket was cut off by Darius Miller, but Jones quickly turned around to find an open Watford behind the 3-point arc. He fed it to his teammate, who calmly rose up and swished the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, prompting the crimson-clad fans to rush the court.

"I haven't felt anything like that," Watford said after the game. "That's probably the biggest moment of my life."

It would be just one of two losses Kentucky suffered that season on its way to the program’s eighth national championship. On that NCAA Tournament run, it defeated Indiana, 102-90, in the Sweet 16.

For the Hoosiers, who won at home for just the second time ever at Assembly Hall against a No. 1 team, it was a definitive sign that they were back to being a national contender after years of struggle rebuilding from the wreckage of NCAA sanctions.

It’s the last time the two have faced off in a regular-season game. The two sides worked to renew the series, but Indiana wanted it to play the games at Assembly Hall and Rupp Arena while Kentucky coach John Calipari insisted on them being held at neutral sites.

1. 1975: No. 5 Kentucky 92, No. 1 Indiana 90

Remember that dust-up between Hall and Knight in Dec. 1974? Three months later, the Wildcats got the best revenge they could have ever envisioned.

After Indiana cruised to a regular-season win against Kentucky, the two sides squared off in the 1975 Elite Eight. The Hoosiers hadn’t merely beaten Kentucky that season — they had beaten everyone, carrying a 31-0 record into the meeting while outscoring opponents by 23 points per game. The Wildcats were quite good themselves, with a 22-4 record and an SEC co-championship to their names.

Despite a Herculean effort from Kent Benson, who finished with 33 points and 23 rebounds, the Hoosiers had 20 turnovers, helping dig them into an 85-75 deficit with four minutes remaining after Kentucky went on a 14-7 run over a stretch of 3:35.

Guards Mike Flynn and Jimmy Dan Conner combined for 39 points, 18 more than their combined average, to pace a Kentucky offense that scored 92 points and shot 49.3 percent against an Indiana team that was among the nation’s best defensively (allowing just 65.1 points per game).

The Hoosiers mounted a late comeback to get within the final margin, but it was too little too late. With his team holding on to a narrow advantage, Conner broke free to catch an inbounds pass with five seconds remaining and by the time he was fouled, only one second was left on the clock. After the game, Conner described it as “40 minutes of the most intense basketball I’ve ever seen.”

The win, which ended Indiana’s 34-game win streak, sent Kentucky to its first Final Four under Hall. Once there, it beat Syracuse in the semifinals before falling to UCLA 92-85 in the national title game. It would be the only loss over a two-season stretch for the Hoosiers, who went 32-0 in 1975-76 and won the national championship (its first of three under Knight).

“If Kentucky ever, in its rich history, played a more important game with more ferocity, someone will have to prove it to the 13,458 folks here,” Courier-Journal sports editor Dave Kindred wrote of the game.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Top five games of Kentucky-Indiana basketball rivalry