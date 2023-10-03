Kentucky and Indiana basketball renew rivalry with 4-year series

BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana-Kentucky series is officially back on the schedule, beginning in 2025.

The two sides have agreed to and finalized a four-year commitment that will see three games played on the campuses, and a fourth at Lucas Oil Stadium, between 2025-29. Kentucky will host first, on a rotating basis, across the four years:

Dec. 20, 2025: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 27, 2026: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (IU home game)

Dec. 18, 2027: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 16, 2028: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

This marks the resumption of one of college basketball’s most-storied rivalries. Between them, IU and Kentucky boast 13 national titles and 25 Final Four appearances. Their border rivalry was among the most heated for decades, before its discontinuation followed the 2011-12 season.

“This is a great day for our program and our fans,” IU coach Mike Woodson said in a news release announcing the series. “Indiana-Kentucky is one of the best rivalries in college basketball, with so many great games over the years. We worked hard to get this done, and I could not be happier to be playing Kentucky once again.”

Since IU’s memorable December 2011 last-shot win against the Wildcats inside Assembly Hall, the programs’ only two meetings have come in the NCAA tournament (2012, 2016).

This move isn’t unexpected. Both IU coach Mike Woodson and Kentucky coach John Calipari have foreshadowed it pretty openly in the last 18 months. Tuesday’s news confirms all details finalized and series officially back on the schedule.

“This is a really important rivalry to our fans and the game of college basketball and we’re happy to bring it back,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in the release. “Mike and I have been friends for years and I have the utmost respect for him as a coach and as a man. Let’s do this!”

The importance of the agreement, to both sides, was probably best reflected in the nature of that release, which included quotes not just from both coaches but also the athletic directors on each side of the rivalry.

Neutral observers have for much of the cold war between Indiana and Kentucky called for a thaw, for the two sides to come back to the table and resume the rivalry.

“This is an exciting day for not only IU and UK Basketball, but college basketball,” IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson said in the release. “When you consider the history, the passion, and the proximity of our schools, this is a game that means a great deal to so many people. I appreciate Mitch Barnhart’s willingness to work together to resume what I believe to be college basketball’s best non-conference rivalry.

"I also appreciate the support of coach Calipari and coach Woodson and their desire to bring this series back. Their relationship is a big reason why we are able to make today’s announcement.”

"It's great to renew this series, which is among the most competitive rivalries and storied traditions of college basketball," Barnhart said in the release. "The matchup will resume its place as one of the nation's most anticipated games of the season. This emanated from Coach Cal and Coach Woodson getting together and talking about playing again. I've enjoyed spending time with Scott Dolson and getting to know him better as we've worked out the details."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kentucky vs. Indiana rivalry renewed for first time since 2011-12