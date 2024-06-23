Kentucky HS athletic teams about to start 'dead period'

This is the last weekend before the start of the early summer ritual known as the KHSAA mandated “dead period,” where there’s no practices, no workouts, no open gyms, nothing for two weeks for high school and middle school sports programs across Kentucky.

The dead period for high schools and middle schools officially opens Tuesday June 25 and goes through July 9. Football practice with helmets only can start July 10.

There was a major summer basketball event going on Friday-Saturday with the KABC Titans Shootout at Collins High School. This is the first June live period.

Here is what Bylaw 24, Section 3 (Dead Period) says in the KHSAA handbook:

“From June 25 to July 9 (inclusive) each year:

(1) Students may not receive coaching or training from school personnel (either salaried or non-salaried) in any KHSAA sanctioned sport or sport-activity.

(2) School facilities, uniforms, nicknames, transportation or equipment, may not be used in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity.

(3) School funds may not be expended in support of interscholastic athletics in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport.

(3) Postseason wrap-up activities, celebrations and recognition events relating to a spring sports team at a school which participated in KHSAA state championship play in that particular sport during that particular year may be held.”

Various June workouts (like Owensboro High School football) were concluded with something fun, like a game of kickball or wiffle ball. Some teams worked through Thursday, then got an early start on the break.

OHS football reached the semifinals of the KHSAA Class 5A playoffs and finished 9-5 last season.

Owensboro Catholic played one more game than the Red Devils last season, reaching the championship game of the Class 2A playoffs. The Aces made a huge comeback against Mayfield in the 2A championship game before falling 53-48. They finished 14-1.

The Aces are primed for another big season with All-State quarterback Brady Atwell returning.

“The dead period has come at a great time,” Catholic head coach Jason Morris said. “The baseball players need a break, and we can get a few weeks to breathe before we get started back full blast.

“We’re expecting a deep run (in football), there’s no hiding that.”

Catholic’s baseball team just last Friday played in the semifinals of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament. The Aces have a few players also on the football team, like Atwell at catcher.

OHS also has big expectations with running back Evan Hampton back for his junior season. Hampton who has been collecting an assortment of NCAA Division I Power 5 football offers. Hampton holds University of Kentucky football and baseball offers now.

OHS coach Jay Fallin also likes the break for athletes at this time of year.

“It lets kids have a little summer,” Fallin said. “We place high demands on our kids. If we know our season-opening opponent is putting in the work, then we need to be putting in the work, too. You feel like have to be working all summer, with the dead period, you have a beak and it takes guess work out of it.

“If it were up to me I wish it would last longer. The attrition in football is from the summer commitment.”

June for OHS is conditioning, lifting, an hour of football drills. There is no contact, but drills for footwork and other things, bags, throwing balls, running routes.

“You get better from it,” Fallin said. “Sometimes you can slow things down. We have a bunch of varsity guys play baseball in June, they couldn’t be there, and we look at that as opportunity to get reps with younger guys. It’s good because it’s mornings. We’ve been on the turf field at OMS, that’s been a great thing. We’ve been able to talk to and see some 7th and 8th grade kids, we’ve been around them more.”

Owensboro football has been doing drills at the Owensboro Middle School field because of the renovations going on at Rash Stadium.

June was also a good preparation time for Owensboro Catholic.

“In June, we re installed our offense and defense,” Morris said. “We also got some special team individual work in. We had about 60 players at each workout not including baseball players. Dremail Carothers has been able to get in great work since the baseball team advanced so far and Brady Atwell wasn’t available.

“I feel really good about where we are as a team right now.”

And all those teams will be back to work together after July 9.