Kentucky honors memory of assistant coach John Schlarman

The University of Kentucky came up with a special tribute to assistant coach John Schlarman, who passed away Thursday following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 45.

For the first play of its game against Vanderbilt, Kentucky left the left tackle spot open to honor the memory of its coach.

Emotional start to the Kentucky game. The Wildcats came out in a football missing man formation, without their LG, to honor their O-line coach John Schlarman, who lost his battle with cancer this week. #SchlarmanStrong — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) November 14, 2020

Each player will wear a “J.S.” sticker to honor John Schlarman on the back right side of their helmets. Unfortunately, it’s not the only time they’ve turned to helmet stickers in tragedy. Each helmet is already adorned with Chris Oats’ No. 22. You’ll also see J.S. on the Kroger Field scoreboard throughout the game.

Against Georgia, Drake Jackson wore Schlarman’s No. 65 jersey for the game. This week he’s passing the jersey to left tackle Landon Young.

Goosebumps.@UKFootball leaves the Left Tackle position open for the first play from scrimmage and takes a delay of game penalty in honor of OL Coach John Schlarman who passed away after his battle with cancer. Vanderbilt declines the penalty. Emotional day in Lexington. pic.twitter.com/uJrkCTUKn7 — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 14, 2020

“I’m heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend, John Schlarman ,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops . “My prayers go out to LeeAnne and the kids, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn, through this very difficult time.

“John was everything we all strive to be – honest, tough, fair, respected. Kentucky football won’t be the same without him but his legacy will never fade. He was a fighter and we will strive every day to honor his warrior spirit.”