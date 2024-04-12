Kentucky hires BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach to replace Hall of Famer John Calipari
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky hires BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach to replace Hall of Famer John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky hires BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach to replace Hall of Famer John Calipari.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
Here are the latest updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all six regional games.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The breaks down the Huskies back-to-back titles and puts a bow on a historic March Madness for both the men and women's tourneys.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee introduced a legislative proposal this month that would expand the abilities of a football support staff, permitting all staff members to provide players instruction.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.