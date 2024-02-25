Kentucky highest-scoring games: Where do Wildcats' 117 points vs. Alabama rank in program history?

Kentucky’s win Saturday against Alabama at Rupp Arena was more than just a critical victory against a conference foe for a Wildcats squad looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss earlier in the week at LSU and round into form heading into the most important month of the season.

It was an offensive explosion, the kind the program has only produced so many times in its illustrious history.

In a 22-point triumph against the SEC-leading Crimson Tide, No. 17 Kentucky unleashed one of its most eye-popping scoring outings in recent memory, finishing with 117 points while shooting 63.1% from the field and 54.2% from 3-point range. Of the Wildcats’ top nine players in minutes Saturday, only one of them — freshman guard D.J. Wagner — failed to make at least half of his field-goal attempts. That group was led by freshman Justin Edwards, who hit all 10 of his shots, including four 3s, on his way to a career-high 28 points.

While it’s notable any time a college team reaches the 100-point benchmark, where does Kentucky’s mark Saturday rank in program history? How about under coach John Calipari? Here's what to know about the Wildcats' huge offensive day in the context of the program's storied history.

Kentucky basketball highest-scoring games

Kentucky’s 117 points Saturday were the 20th most in a game in program history and its 13th most in a game against an SEC opponent. It was the Wildcats’ second-highest scoring output in a game against a Division I team since 1996, a season in which they went on to win the national championship.

The biggest point total from a Kentucky team ever remains 143, when the Wildcats beat Georgia on Feb. 27, 1956 at the Jefferson County Armory in Louisville (the modern-day Louisville Gardens).

Here’s a list of Kentucky’s 20 highest-scoring games:

143 : Feb. 27, 1956 vs. Georgia

129 : Jan. 16, 1996 at LSU

127 : March 4, 1995 vs. LSU

126 : Dec. 10, 1979 vs. South Carolina

124 : Nov. 26, 1994 vs. Tennessee-Martin

124 : Jan. 20, 1996 vs. TCU

121 : Jan. 27, 1968 at LSU

121 : Feb. 21, 1970 at LSU

121 : Feb. 6, 1971 vs. Ole Miss

121 : Dec. 4, 1979 vs. West Texas

120 : Feb. 7, 1970 at Ole Miss

120 : Feb. 7, 1996 at Vanderbilt

119 : Feb. 27, 1971 at Vanderbilt

119 : Feb. 10, 1975 vs. Auburn

118 : Dec. 10, 1966 at Northwestern

118 : March 8, 1975 at Mississippi State

118 : Dec. 9, 1995 vs. Marshall

118 : Dec. 5, 2001 vs. Kentucky State

118 : Nov. 24, 2023 vs. Marshall

117: Feb. 24, 2024 vs. Alabama

Kentucky basketball highest-scoring games under John Calipari

Saturday’s scoring barrage was Kentucky’s second-highest since Calipari took over as coach in 2009. It’s bested only by a game from earlier this season — a 118-82 victory against Marshall on Nov. 24 at Rupp Arena.

It was the Wildcats’ fifth game this season with at least 100 points.

Here’s a look at Kentucky’s 10 highest-scoring games under Calipari:

118 : Nov. 24, 2023 vs. Marshall

117 : Feb. 24, 2024 vs. Alabama

115 : Nov. 28, 2016 vs. Arizona State

111: Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Tennessee-Martin

110 : Feb. 21, 2015 vs. Auburn

109 : Feb. 6, 2024 at Vanderbilt

108 : Nov. 11, 2011 vs. Marist

107 : Nov. 26, 2017 vs. Illinois-Chicago

107 : Jan. 15, 2022 vs. Tennessee

106: Nov. 17, 2022 vs. South Carolina State

