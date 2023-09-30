Louisville high school football scores: Trinity tops Cincinnati St. Xavier and more

Freshman quarterback Zane Johnson passed for 109 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Trinity High School football team to a 17-3 victory at Cincinnati St. Xavier on Friday night.

With the score tied at 3, Johnson hit Jeremiah Lynn for a 56-yard touchdown pass to give the Shamrocks (4-3) a 10-3 lead with 3:19 left in the first half.

Johnson’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Luke Sasser gave Trinity a 17-3 lead with 4:25 left in the third quarter.

Johnson finished 8 for 14. Lynn had five catches for 96 yards and also rushed for 72 yards on eight carries. Carson Hilbert got Trinity on the scoreboard with a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Daniel Vollmer led the Bombers (3-4) with 106 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Christian Academy 49, LaRue County 0

Cole Hodge completed 11 of 13 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Centurions (6-1) — ranked No. 1 in Class 3A — over the host Hawks (0-7).

Connor Hodge, Cole’s younger brother, had five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Army commit Justin Ruffin added four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeffrey Vazzana led CAL’s rushing attack with 82 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.

CAL’s defense held LaRue County to 75 yards.

Jeffersontown 24, Western 6 (Thursday game)

Kaden Ruff carried 13 times for 138 yards and a touchdown to lead Jeffersontown (7-0) at Western (1-5).

J’town quarterback Raymond Cornish completed 8 of 11 passes for 137 yards, including a touchdown to Cam McDaniels. Lukus McDaniels added two short touchdown runs for the Chargers.

J’town, which went 0-10 last year, has clinched its first winning season since the 2012 squad finished 8-5. The 7-0 start is the program’s best since the 1983 squad also started 7-0 before finishing 8-3.

This file will be updated with other scores and highlights from Week 7 high school football games with Louisville-area teams.

Reach Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com and follow him on X @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA football scores for Louisville teams: Trinity High School wins