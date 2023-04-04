Kentucky high school football player dies after head injury sustained in team scrimmage

Andrew Dodson died on Monday, just days after he was hospitalized following a scrimmage at Pulaski County High School in Kentucky. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

A Kentucky high school football player died on Monday due to a brain injury he sustained in a spring game last week, the state athletic association announced.

Andrew Dodson, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, was running the ball in the Pulaski County spring football scrimmage when he was tackled by a teammate. The hit, Andrew’s dad said, was “not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet,” but rather a clean tackle.

“His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain,” Alan Dodson said on Sunday night. “He had a major surgery to relieve the pressure and has never awakened. He has been fight(ing) for his life on total life support.”

Dodson, a tight end, was finishing his junior year at Pulaski County High School, which sits in Somerset, Kentucky, about 90 minutes south of Lexington.

“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these,” the KHSAA said in a statement, in part. “We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him and around our great commonwealth. We also encourage all to seek our family and friends to walk through this difficult time together and talk through all the emotions that come with losing a friend, brother, comrade, child and teammate.”

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops tweeted out a statement on Monday afternoon, too.