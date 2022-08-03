Kentucky, Gonzaga announce basketball home-and-home series starting in 2022

John Calipari and Mark Few have known each other for years. Their teams have met before on the court.

But for the first time, the basketball coaches at Kentucky and Gonzaga are set to get their current programs together for a series that will begin this season.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs will play games Nov. 20 in Spokane, Washington, and next season in Lexington, the coaches announced during Kentucky’s telethon and practice Tuesday to raise funds for flood relief in eastern Kentucky. Few appeared via Zoom on the video screens at Rupp Arena.

In announcing the game, Calipari joked Few wanted to play Kentucky, "but everything's gotta be on his terms."

"I thought we were Kentucky," Calipari said.

Still, the Wildcats will open the series in Spokane. Few said on the call that Gonzaga "will absolutely come back" and play Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

Hey @ZagMBB, how about a game?



Stay tuned for more details ... pic.twitter.com/6OWIG3zUjh — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 2, 2022

The November game will be the first time Calipari has coached against Few while at Kentucky, but the two have a long history. Calipari’s Memphis teams played Gonzaga four times between 2005 and 2009. The Tigers went 4-0 in those games.

Kentucky and Gonzaga have played once before, an 80-72 Wildcats win at the 2002 Maui Invitational. Few was in his fourth season as the Bulldogs coach. Tubby Smith coached the Wildcats.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky, Gonzaga announce home-and-home series starting in 2022