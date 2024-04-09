Kentucky freshman Joey Hart enters NCAA transfer portal

Apr. 9—Former Linton High School standout Joey Hart, a freshman guard at Kentucky this past college basketball season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Monday on Hart's entry into the portal as speculation swirled around longtime Wildcats coach John Calipari leaving for Arkansas.

Hart played just 10 total minutes this season at Kentucky, getting his lone points for the year on a late-game 3-pointer against Marshall on Nov. 24, a 118-82 Wildcats win.

Hart averaged 23.6 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range in leading Linton to the Class 2A state finals as a Miners senior.