Kentucky football defeats Youngstown State: Video highlights, updates from Lexington

Kentucky football returns to Kroger Field for Week 3 of the 2022 season looking to stay undefeated against coach Mark Stoops' hometown team, Youngstown State.

The ninth-ranked Wildcats (2-0) and the Penguins (2-0) are scheduled to kick off at noon on the SEC Network.

UK is coming off a 26-16 victory against then-No. 12 Florida in The Swap that both made Stoops the winningest head coach in program history and catapulted his team into the Associated Press' top 10. After a scare against Chattanooga in Week 3 last season, quarterback Will Levis said he and the Wildcats will be "bringing the energy" against their FCS opponent.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrates after beating the Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 10, 2022. [Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun]

A member of the Missouri Valley Conference, Youngstown State started its season with wins against Duquesne and Dayton at home. The Penguins trip to Lexington will be a homecoming of sorts for wideout Bryce Oliver, a UK transfer who leads the team with 10 receptions and two touchdown catches.

Saturday's game will double as a family reunion for Stoops. One of his older brothers, Oklahoma football coaching legend Bob Stoops, told the Courier Journal he'll be in the crowd watching the Wildcats battle the Penguins with loved ones who are also making the trek to Kroger Field.

"Shows you how important it is," the elder Stoops told The Courier Journal on Wednesday. "I’m missing OU-Nebraska to come see Mark."

Here's how you can watch and/or listen to Kentucky vs. Youngstown State, and follow along with live updates from Lexington below. Once the game starts, check back in for video highlights of all the top plays.

Watch the Kentucky football press conference with Mark Stoops

Live Now: Coach Stoops - Youngstown State Postgame presented by UKHealthCare https://t.co/quXg1BziPq — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 17, 2022

FINAL: Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

The Kentucky Wildcats are 3-0 to start the season. Will Levis completed 27 of 35 pass attempts for 377 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kavosiey Smoke led the way on the ground with 66 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Dane Key contributed six receptions for 90 yards and a score.

Kentucky extends its lead with field goal - 4:54, Q4

Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo nailed a 23-yard field goal attempt to give UK an even larger lead.

Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0

Will Levis throws another interception - 10:46, Q4

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis went deep but was picked off by Youngstown State's Quincy Lenton. The interception was Levis' second of the day.

Kentucky 28, Youngstown State 0

Quincy Lenton picks off Will Levis at the YSU 23. That's the Penguins' 7th INT of the season.



After a penalty, YSU takes over at its own 20 yard line.#GoGuins — Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) September 17, 2022

End of the third quarter - Kentucky 28, Youngstown State 0

Kentucky has a shutout going, but will it continue that way? The defense has been strong so far.

Carrington Valentine picks off Youngstown State in the end zone

Just when it looked like Youngstown State was going to score its first points of the game, Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Kentucky 28, Youngstown State 0

Kentucky strikes first in the second half with a touchdown run - 8:36, Q3

Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke topped off the eight-play, 67-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Kentucky 28, Youngstown State 0

Kentucky releases report on athletes filing inaccurate timecards at UK Health

The University of Kentucky self-reported an NCAA violation involving several student-athletes who “received compensation for work not performed” as part-time employees at the UK hospital, according to a document released Saturday.

The six-page redacted document, a letter to the NCAA's director of student-athlete reinstatement, does not indicate what sport or sports the athletes play, but the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Saturday, based on emails obtained from UK, that Kentucky football players were investigated.

Sports Illustrated had previously reported the NCAA was conducting a multi-player eligibility inquiry of the Kentucky football program that included running back Chris Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has not played this season. UK announced Monday he will return for the school’s Oct. 1 game against Ole Miss, the Wildcats’ fifth game of the season.

Read more on the report here.

Kentucky leads Youngstown State at halftime 21-0

Will Levis has completed 14 of 17 pass attempts for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Dane Key has five receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky scores late in the second quarter - 0:20, Q2

Kentucky distanced itself from Youngstown State after a 2-yard touchdown pass from Will Levis to Chris Lewis. It was Lewis' first career touchdown.

Kentucky 21, Youngstown State 0

UK offensive lineman Jeremy Flax down on the field with injury - 1:45, Q2

Kentucky's Jeremy Flax, a junior from Detriot, was being treated by the training staff on the field. It appeared to be an injury to Flax's left leg.

Flax was helped off the field.

Kentucky 14, Youngstown State 0

Kentucky fumbles, turns it over - 3:02, Q2

Kentucky running back La'Vell Wright fumbled the ball at the Kentucky 47-yard line. It was recovered by Troy Jakubec.

Kentucky 14, Youngstown State 0

FUMBLE!



Quincy Lenton forces a UK fumble and Troy Jakubec recovers it at the UK 47.#GoGuins pic.twitter.com/hCu0UUVZcd — Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) September 17, 2022

Kentucky takes double-digit lead with passing touchdown - 6:10, Q2

Will Levis connected with Dane Key for a 3-yard touchdown. The score was set up with a 24-yard run by Levis a play earlier.

Kentucky 14, Youngstown State 0

Kentucky takes early lead with Will Levis touchdown - 13:34, Q2

Will Levis punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to finish off the drive.

Kentucky 7, Youngstown State 0

End of first quarter - Kentucky 0, Youngstown State 0

Kentucky ended the first quarter driving on Youngstown State. Will Levis completed a 15-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson, which brought the Cats to Youngstown's 1-yard line.

Youngstown State intercepts Kentucky quarterback Will Levis - 4:49, Q1

Kentucky was driving on Youngstown State, but UK quarterback Will Levis tossed an interception at Youngstown's 2-yard line. Troy Jakubec picked off Levis, who was targeting Barion Brown.

Troy Jakubec comes up with the INT ⬇️



📺 SEC Network#GoGuins🐧🏈 pic.twitter.com/X5RrEnriqQ — Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) September 17, 2022

Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver doubtful to return

According to the SEC Network broadcast, J.J. Weaver is in the locker room and is doubtful to return with an upper extremity injury.

Kentucky's J.J. Weaver taken to locker room with injury - 12:23, Q1

The Kentucky offense went three and out to start the game. A few plays later, outsider linebacker J.J. Weaver was being treated on the field by the training staff. He was later taken to the locker room.

On Youngstown State's opening drive, UK linebacker J.J. Weaver was down on the field and got attention from trainers. Weaver sat up, was helped to his feet and now is walking off the field. — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) September 17, 2022

How to watch Kentucky football vs Youngstown State on TV, livestream

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, right, watches his players dance in celebration after defeating Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Game time: noon Saturday, Sept. 17

Location: Kroger Field (Lexington)

TV: SEC Network

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Terrestrial radio broadcast: 840-AM in Louisville; 630-AM, 98.1-FM in Lexington

Online radio broadcast: UKAthletics.com

Kentucky football vs Youngstown State spread, betting odds

Kentucky’s Kavosiey Smoke gets as much out of this catch and runs he can against Miami of Ohio.Sept. 3, 2022

As of Thursday, Sept. 15, Kentucky was favored by 25.5 points, according to the VegasInsider consensus line.

Mark Stoops is from Youngstown, Ohio

There was a little leftover talent, but it hadn’t been enough to keep the team from going 2-10 the year before. The facilities didn’t compare to the competition — and they were falling further behind.

And the block was bustling with bullies, SEC powerhouses where football, frankly, just meant more.

Those were the circumstances of Mark Stoops’ arrival to coach the Kentucky football program a decade ago. The Wildcats had fallen behind, and Stoops had a fight ahead.

But he could handle a fight.

Youngstown taught him that.

Stoops will take the field Saturday for his 115th game at Kentucky, and it'll mark his first as the school’s career coaching wins leader, a distinction he earned with last Saturday’s 26-16 win at Florida.

Read more on Stoops' connection to Youngstown.

