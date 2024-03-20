Kentucky football unveils SEC opponents for 2025 season

The SEC released the schedule format for its 2025 football season.

SEC teams will play eight conference games and one opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent.

The only difference between 2024 and 2025 is where games will be played.

2024 is the first year Oklahoma and Texas will compete in the SEC.

You will find Kentucky football home and away SEC opponents below:

Kentucky football 2025 SEC opponents

Home

Florida

Ole Miss

Tennessee

Texas

Away

Auburn

Georgia

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football: SEC opponents for 2025 season unveiled