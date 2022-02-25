Kentucky Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Kentucky football schedule 2022: Who do the Wildcats miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Kentucky Football Schedule

Sept 3 Miami University

Sept 10 at Florida

Sept 17 Youngstown State

Sept 24 Northern Illinois

Oct 1 at Ole Miss

Oct 8 South Carolina

Oct 15 Mississippi State

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Tennessee

Nov 5 at Missouri

Nov 12 Vanderbilt

Nov 19 Georgia

Nov 26 Louisville

Kentucky Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wildcats miss from the SEC West slate?

The Wildcats can’t complain. They have to go to Ole Miss and host Mississippi State from the West. That means they miss Alabama, Texas, A&M, Auburn, LSU, and Arkansas. That’s not too bad.

The games against the East aren’t all that bad, either. They have to start out the SEC season at Florida, but the road date at Tennessee comes after a week off, and the Georgia game is at home.

Kentucky Football Schedule What To Know: November might not be all that bad

Playing Georgia is bad no matter when it happens, but again, at least that’s at home.

At Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Louisville are wrapped around the date with the Dawgs. Throw in the October home games against South Carolina and Mississippi State, and five of the last seven games and eight of the last ten, and there isn’t a whole lot to complain about.

That means …

Kentucky Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Really? There are only four road games?

Yup, and if Florida hasn’t built back better under Billy Napier two weeks in, there’s a shot at a massive record to kick off the season before going to Ole Miss.

There isn’t a non-conference game to worry about – all of them are at home – and there aren’t going to be too many times Kentucky will be the underdog. So go ahead and put it out there …

If Kentucky is ever going to get over the hump in the SEC East, this is the schedule to make it happen.

