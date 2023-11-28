Kentucky football running back Ray Davis to enter NFL draft, won't play in bowl game

Kentucky football will be down a key contributor for its upcoming bowl game.

Star running back Ray Davis announced on social media Monday that he is entering the 2024 NFL Draft and is opting out of the Wildcats' bowl game, which won't be known until Sunday.

"To the coaches at Kentucky, thank you for allowing me to fine tune my skills and grow as a young man," Davis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "To my teammates, you will forever be my family."

Davis, a first-year transfer from Vanderbilt, rushed for a team-high 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, with an additional 317 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The fifth-year senior ranks third in the SEC in rushing yards this season.

He started his career at Temple before transferring to Vanderbilt for the 2021 season. And after a breakout 2022, in which he rushed for the fourth-most yards in the conference (1,042), he became a sought-after transfer portal prospect and chose Kentucky.

The announcement comes as no surprise, as Davis accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, a NFL showcase game scheduled for Nov. 16.

The 5-foot-10, 216-pound bruiser most likely will be remembered for his huge performance against Florida on Sept. 30, when he ran for 280 yards and scored four total touchdowns. Davis finished 19 yards short of the Wildcats' program record for single-game rushing yards, set by Moe Williams (299) in 1995.

For the bowl game, Kentucky probably will use a combination of Ramon Jefferson and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, who have 24 and 20 carries this season, respectively.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ray Davis to enter NFL draft, opts out of Kentucky football bowl game