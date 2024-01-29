Kentucky football reunion: Former assistant Eric Wolford rejoins Mark Stoops in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Kentucky is injecting new life into its offensive line room by hiring an old coach.

UK coach Mark Stoops on Monday officially announced Eric Wolford's return to lead the program's offensive line. Wolford spent the 2021 season as UK's offensive line coach before leaving for the same position at Alabama, where he served on Nick Saban's staff.

"Eric had a big impact in the year he spent with us," Stoops said in a statement, "and has only gained more SEC experience after working with Coach Saban and Alabama the last two seasons.

"Eric and I go way back and I'm looking forward to having him return to our program."

Monday's news confirms a move that had been rumored last week, when FootballScoop reported the Wildcats would bring back Wolford, who was not retained by new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

Wolford replaces his successor, Zach Yenser, who has been Kentucky's OL coach during the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

"I am thrilled to be back at Kentucky and have the opportunity to work with Coach Stoops and (UK offensive coordinator) Liam Coen again," Wolford said. "Stoops and I have a long history and he’s one of the best coaches I’ve worked for during my career. Liam is one of the brightest minds in football, and I loved my experience with the Big Blue Wall."

