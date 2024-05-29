Kentucky football is relying on transfer quarterbacks. The Wildcats are hardly alone.

With the college football season less than 100 days away, Kentucky will have not one, not two, but three transfer quarterbacks on Mark Stoops’ roster.

There’s Brock Vandagriff, the Georgia transfer and expected starter. There’s Beau Allen, who has circled back to UK after starting out a Wildcat. There’s recent addition Gavin Wimsatt, the ex-Owensboro star who spent three years at Rutgers.

In the current collegiate landscape, Kentucky is hardly on an island. Anybody and everybody has a transfer quarterback to run its offense in 2024. For example:

Louisville — Tyler Shough: If healthy, the Texas Tech transfer should excel for Jeff Brohm. Shough began at Oregon before leaving for Lubbock in 2021. He completed 69.6% of his passes his first season but has battled injuries since.

Louisville’s Tyler Shough throws a touchdown pass to Chris Bell during the Cardinals’ scrimmage on April 19.

Western Kentucky — TJ Finley: The former Auburn quarterback passed for 3,439 yards last season at Texas State. He’ll battle bowl hero Caden Veltkamp for WKU’s starting job.

Vanderbilt — Nate Johnson and Diego Pavia: Johnson subbed for the injured Cameron Rising at Utah. Pavia threw for 26 touchdowns last season at New Mexico State. Pavia did miss Vandy’s spring practice.

Arkansas — Taylen Green: New UK offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan was Green’s play-caller at Boise State, where Green threw for 25 touchdowns and rushed for over 1,000 yards the last two seasons.

Boise State — Malachi Nelson: Nelson transferred from Southern Cal before Hamdan left for UK. The sophomore-to-be was competing to follow Caleb Williams before becoming a Bronco.

Washington — Will Rogers: After putting up huge numbers for Mike Leach at Mississippi State, Rogers struggled last season in a new offense. He starts fresh with new Huskies coach Jedd Fisch.

Mississippi State — Blake Shapen: The ex-Baylor quarterback is the favorite to replace Rogers in Starkville. Shapen threw for 31 touchdowns the last two seasons in Waco.

Georgia — Jaden Rashada: The Arizona State transfer takes Vandagriff’s spot backing up Heisman Trophy candidate Carson Beck. Jones earned spring headlines for suing Florida over a botched NIL deal.

NIL victim or ‘Crooked Jaden’? Why Rashada vs. Napier should go to trial | Whitley #Gators https://t.co/hIKoGEesRd via @Gator_sports — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) May 29, 2024

Notre Dame — Riley Leonard: An ACC transfer will lead the Irish for a second straight year. Last year it was ex-Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. This year it’s Leonard, a dual threat who carried the Blue Devils.

Ohio State — Will Howard and Julian Sayin: Howard is the old guy after four years at Kansas State. Sayin was the top-ranked 2024 quarterback recruit who left Alabama after Nick Saban retired.

North Carolina State — Grayson McCall: The Coastal Carolina star threw for over 2,000 yards in three of his four seasons as the starter.

Oregon — Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore: Gabriel played three years at UCF and two seasons at Oklahoma. He replaces Bo Nix, the Ducks star who started out at Auburn. Moore was a highly recruited freshman last year at UCLA.

Florida State — DJ Uiagalelei: After three years at Clemson, the California native threw 21 touchdowns last season at Oregon State. Now in Tallahassee, Uiagalelei has big shoes to fill replacing Jordan Travis.

Southern Cal — Jayden Maiava: After passing for 3,085 yards as a freshman at UNLV, Maiava joins Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles.

Kentucky quarterback and Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff, left, runs the ball during the Blue-White Game at Kroger Field on April 13.

North Carolina — Max Johnson: The son of ex-NFL quarterback Brad Johnson is on his third school after LSU and Texas A&M. He’s the favorite to replace Drake Maye.

Miami (Fla.) — Cameron Ward: The former Incarnate Word star threw for nearly 7,000 yards and 48 touchdowns in two seasons at Washington State before taking his talents to South Beach.

Baylor — Dequan Finn: The Toledo standout Finn takes over for the Bears after throwing for 63 touchdowns against MAC defenses the past three years.

Indiana — Kurtis Rourke: New IU coach Curt Cignetti lured the Ohio University star to Bloomington. Rourke threw for 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2022.

Syracuse — Kyle McCord: The New Jersey native is back east after following C.J. Stroud at Ohio State. McCord threw for 24 touchdowns last season.

Michigan State — Aidan Chiles: After carrying the clipboard as a freshman at Oregon State, Chiles followed head coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing.

