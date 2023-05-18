Kentucky football recruiting: Here's where Wildcats coach Mark Stoops' 2024 class stands

LEXINGTON — Two of Kentucky coach Mark Stoops' best signing classes have come in the past four years.

In 2020, the Wildcats inked the nation's 25th-best class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. And in 2022, UK's class ranked 14th nationally. The 2023 class ranked No. 31 nationally.

The only other time the Wildcats signed a top-25 class was 2014, when they ended up No. 22.

Kentucky hopes the 2024 cycle resembles its stellar 2022 class.

In-state offensive linemen Hayes Johnson and Aba Selm committed to the Wildcats in the winter. High-profile four-star quarterback Cutter Boley became the third commit May 18.

Kentucky football recruiting 2024 commitments

Cutter Boley

Lexington Christian Academy's Cutter Boley selected the University of Kentucky to play quarterback for the Wildcats.

Position: Quarterback

High School: Lexington Christian Academy (Lexington, Kentucky)

247Sports composite rating: 4 stars

Commitment status: Committed

What to know: Boley is a generational commit for the Wildcats. Per 247Sports all-time rankings, which date to 2000, he's the most highly regarded signal-caller to commit to UK. He picked Kentucky over his four other finalists: Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. "They've got something special going on over there with the offense and everything, and I just want to be a part of it," Boley said after his announcement May 18. "I grew up a Kentucky fan. I've always bled blue since I was young." Boley, who will enroll next January, had been part of the 2025 class. At that time, all four major recruiting services (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports and On3) ranked him as the No. 1 player in the state in 2025. Boley completed 63.5% (254 for 400) of his attempts last season for 3,901 yards and 36 touchdowns (against 15 interceptions). He also scored six times on the ground. Boley led Lexington Christian Academy to the Class 2A semifinals, finishing with a 9-5 record in 2022.

Hayes Johnson

Position: Offensive lineman

High School: Taylor County High School (Campbellsville, Kentucky)

247Sports composite rating: 3 stars

Commitment status: Committed

What to know: Kentucky's first head-to-head meeting on the recruiting trail with new Louisville coach Jeff Brohm went the Wildcats' way. "For a boy growing up in Kentucky playing sports, he's got two dreams. He either wants to be a Louisville Cardinal or a Kentucky Wildcat," Johnson said at his announcement ceremony. "I wear Kentucky blue." Aside from Louisville, Johnson's other finalists were Baylor, Michigan State and Tennessee. Johnson is ranked as the state's No. 5 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports composite. He earned third-team all-state honors in Class 3A last year, as Johnson helped Taylor County rank among the top 15 in its classification in points per game (31.7) and rushing yards (2,873 total, 261.2 per game).

Aba Selm

Aba Selm of Simon Kenton blocks a Beechwood defender at Simon Kenton High School on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Position: Offensive lineman

High School: Simon Kenton High School (Independence, Kentucky)

247Sports composite rating: 3 stars

Commitment status: Committed

I’m blessed and excited to announce that I am verbally committed to the University of Kentucky. I just want to thank my dad, coaches, and Simon Kenton staff for all the love and support throughout the way.#BBN pic.twitter.com/3738CKWlPo — Aba Selm (@abaselm1) February 2, 2023

What to know: One of the only in-state prospects ranked ahead of Johnson in 2024 is Selm. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Selm is expected to be the Bluegrass State's No. 2 recruit in his class once Boley reclassifies to 2024, per the 247Sports composite. He committed to UK on Feb. 2, exactly one week after Johnson. "They’re a big O-line school," Selm told Kentucky Sports Radio. "I love the way their offensive line plays, especially the technique that’s used to teach their players and help them develop for the next level." Selm also held offers from U of L, Cincinnati, Illinois, Missouri and Penn State. He was an all-state selection in 2022, playing both offense and defense for Simon Kenton. Offensively, the Pioneers averaged 39.1 points and 298 rushing yards per game. Though he's shown talent as a defender (35 tackles, four tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks as a junior), the Wildcats recruited Selm to play on the interior of the offensive line, where he'd line up at center or one of the guard positions.

