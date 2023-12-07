Kentucky football recruit Willie Rodriguez receiving additional Power 5 interest

The weeks following the conclusion of the high school football season can be a busy time for recruits. Those weeks also coincide with the time between conference championships and bowl games in college. Between looking for players in the transfer portal and keeping track of high school commitments, it can be a busy time for coaches on the recruiting trail.

Covington Catholic tight end and University of Kentucky commit Willie Rodriguez is one local player coaches have their eyes on as the Dec. 20 football signing day nears.

Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez was the Colonels' second-leading receiver this season.

Rodriguez verbally committed on June 23, choosing the Wildcats over 32 other Division I offers. At the time of his commitment, the senior had just five offers from Southeastern Conference schools.

That total is now at seven as Tennessee extended a scholarship offer on Dec. 6 and Auburn did the same on Dec. 7.

The offers come on the heels of UK head coach Mark Stoops and tight ends coach Vince Marrow visiting Rodriguez in Northern Kentucky on Dec. 5.

Covington Catholic is also fresh off a state championship appearance in which they faced Boyle County at UK's Kroger Field in Lexington. Rodriguez caught 29 passes for 488 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He made 48 tackles on defense and had three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Wildcats received a transfer commitment from former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff on Dec. 6.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Willie Rodriguez recruiting update: CovCath TE still getting offers