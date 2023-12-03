Kentucky football to play in Gator Bowl ... but against which ACC team?

LEXINGTON — Kentucky will end its 2023 season in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Wildcats on Sunday were selected to play in the Gator Bowl, which will be held at EverBank Stadium on Dec. 29. UK will face an ACC opponent to be determined. The game will kick off at noon Dec. 29 and air nationally on ESPN.

It will be Kentucky's third apperance in the Gator Bowl; UK also played in it in 2016 and 2021. Kentucky lost to Georgia Tech, 33-18, in 2016 but evened its record in the bowl in 2021 following the coronavirus-shortened season, topping North Carolina State 23-21.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 7-5 (3-5 SEC). They won their first five games this fall before closing 2-5 — but one of those wins was arguably the signature victory of Mark Stoops' tenure. Kentucky knocked off a top-10 Louisville squad 38-31 at L&N Stadium, giving UK its fifth straight win in the Governor's Cup series.

Looking into the future: Kentucky football adds to streak vs. Louisville but heads into expanded SEC with questions

Look back: 3 takeaways from the Wildcats' win over the Cardinals in the Governor's Cup

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football to play in Gator Bowl to cap 2023 season