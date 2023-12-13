Kentucky football lands transfer commitment from Ja'Mori Maclin, a North Texas receiver

Kentucky football landed another offensive weapon from the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The Wildcats gained a commitment from North Texas transfer receiver Ja'Mori Maclin on Wednesday, Maclin announced via On 3 on X (formerly known as Twitter). Maclin is the fifth offensive transfer commitment Kentucky has earned since the portal officially opened on Dec. 5.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Maclin caught 57 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in his second season with the Mean Green after originally spending 2020-21 with Missouri.

Maclin joins a group of transfers Kentucky hopes will revamp its offense in Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff, Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum, and Texas A&M receiver Raymond Cottrill. The Wildcats also added Georgia Southern quarterback Beau Allen, who spent his first two seasons in Lexington.

According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, the 5-foot-11 speedster is the No. 111-ranked player in the portal and No. 26 receiver.

Ja'Mori Maclin stats 2023

Receiving: 57 receptions for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kentucky football lands transfer commitment from UNT's Ja'Mori Maclin