Kentucky football lands commitment from Michigan defensive back transfer DJ Waller

On Saturday, as a 2024 NFL Draft that featured four players from its 2023 team being selected wrapped up, Kentucky football continued building toward its future.

Coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats have landed a commitment from Michigan defensive back transfer DJ Waller, according to multiple reports.

Waller was a freshman on last season’s Michigan team that went 15-0 and won the program’s first national championship since 1997. He played in 11 of the Wolverines’ games and had 11 tackles in that time, eight of which were solo, along with a pass break-up.

Heading into his sophomore season, the 6-foot-3 Waller was thought to be a contender for a starting spot under new Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, but he entered the transfer portal two days ago.

Waller has three years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio — the hometown of his new head coach, who has successfully recruited Ohio throughout his tenure in Lexington — Waller was a three-star recruit coming out of Chaney High School, with 247Sports’ composite ranking rating him as the No. 73 cornerback and No. 708 prospect nationally in the 2023 recruiting class.

Waller had been recruited by Kentucky coming out of high school and even took a visit to the school’s campus before ultimately committing to Michigan.

