Kentucky football heads to South Carolina 3-4 in SEC. 3 takeaways from the loss to Alabama

LEXINGTON — Disappointed as he was in Saturday's result, Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett isn't deterred about what lies ahead for himself and his teammates.

"Overall, I still see fight in this team," said Lovett, who picked off Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the second quarter of UK's 49-21 loss at Kroger Field. "Even though we lost and did not do as well as we thought we were going to, I still see fight and I love my brothers — I love playing with my brothers."

Lovett and the rest of the Wildcats have three more opportunities to take the field before the 2023 season concludes. It begins next week at South Carolina, followed by the regular-season finale at Louisville. Then UK will head to a bowl for the eighth time in as many years.

"We are just going to focus on finishing the season strong," Lovett said, "and hopefully get off to a good start next week."

Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats’ home defeat to the Crimson Tide:

So much for UK closing gap with SEC's elite this season

During the preseason, Kentucky players talked about closing the gap between themselves and the SEC's most prominent programs. Namely, Alabama and Georgia, which have combined to win the past three national championships and five of the last eight dating back to 2015.

The Wildcats' 2023 slate gave them a chance to prove how much headway they'd made against those two titans, with their annual SEC East matchup against the Bulldogs and a rare cross-division meeting with the Crimson Tide.

The returns weren't positive for Kentucky — and shows the chasm that exists between itself and the SEC (college football) elite might as well be the Grand Canyon.

The record: 0-2.

The combined score: 100-34.

It also added another loss to UK coach Mark Stoops' tally versus teams ranked among the top 10 in the Associated Press poll. His record fell to 1-18 after Saturday's senior day setback.

"Our team, the ability to get up, is one thing," Stoops said. "The ability to compete with some of the top-10 teams — some of these teams are (ranked Nos.) 1 and 2, will be 1 and 2. That’s different than some of the average teams.

"But there is nothing average about that (Alabama) team."

"Average" being a term used far too often to describe the Wildcats during Stoops' 11-year tenure; they're often good, rarely great.

As they continue to get knocked down in their quest to ascend the SEC hierarchy, Saturday's outcome induced soul searching.

"You look at yourself internally first, right?" offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. "You look at yourself as (far as), 'How was the preparation? What was the game plan? What was the situational calls?' ... You take it on the chin, but you've got to move on fast."

Slow start a killer (again) for Kentucky

Kentucky's losses to Georgia and Alabama unfolded in near-identical fashion: The Wildcats found themselves on the wrong end of early double-digit deficits. And facing defenses as stout as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide possess, it adds another layer of difficulty in engineering an upset.

To wit: UK trailed Georgia, 21-0, less than four minutes into the second quarter of last month's game at Sanford Stadium. Alabama wasted even less time Saturday: The visitors held a 21-0 advantage at the 5:12 mark of the first quarter.

"I think in both games, early on, you see ourselves have so many self-inflicted wounds, whether we're hurting ourselves (with) penalties or me making a (bad) decision throwing the ball — just anything," Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary said. "It feels like you're constantly playing catch up. And honestly, playing a team like Alabama or playing a team like Georgia, if you are in a catch-up mode, it does feel like it's getting out of hand, because those are good football teams."

Spotting the Crimson Tide a three-touchdown lead was a recipe for disaster.

"I think when things go wrong, you would like to see (us) dig in," Stoops said, "and make some plays. ... In hindsight, if we could have kept it a little closer, probably kicked a field goal, I would like to see it 21-10, 14-10."

Best-laid game plans also are thrown out the window when a team is forced to play from behind — as UK found out versus Alabama and Georgia.

"I think when you get into those kinds of games and you get down quick, then people may start to press a little bit," Coen said. "I press as a playcaller to try to create for the guys, and ultimately, your overall execution just gets thinned out. You start to mess up a motion or a formation because you're trying to press and do too much."

Kentucky defense comes up short when excellence was required

Last week was an aberration for the UK defense, which allowed only three points — its fewest in a conference road game since 1979 — in a victory at Mississippi State.

The Wildcats' defenders reverted to their level of the three outings prior to MSU, a stretch that saw them give up 51 points (to Georgia), 38 points (to Missouri) and 33 points (to Tennessee). Alabama scored seven TDs Saturday. Milroe became the first Crimson Tide QB ever to pass for three touchdowns and rush for three scores in a single game.

"Ultimately, we've just got to try to find the right mixture (for success) and I'm not doing a good enough job of finding that mixture," UK defensive coordinator Brad White said, "and that's on me."

One thing that could have helped Kentucky's defense versus Alabama? Getting to the quarterback. The Crimson Tide had permitted 37 sacks entering Saturday's game.

The Wildcats didn't notch a single one. And they didn't record a quarterback hurry, either, on 25 dropbacks by the Crimson Tide's signal callers.

"We got negative-yardage plays, and they came back and converted some third downs and third-and-longs," Stoops said. "It was really disappointing. We did a poor job of getting pressure, whether it was straight rushing or pressures — any of it.

"We did a poor job today."

