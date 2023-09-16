Kentucky football flips hard-hitting 4-star twins once committed to Michigan

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky football made waves in the recruiting world Friday night, as it flipped a pair of four-star defensive linemen from one of the sport's marquee programs.

Twin brothers Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith, who had been part of Michigan's 2024 class, announced Friday they instead plan to join coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats. The brothers revealed their change of heart after Corbin High topped Frederick Douglass in a 6-0 defensive slugest Friday.

Jerod initially committed to Michigan in April; Jacob did the same in July.

But UK never stopped recruiting the brothers, who are Kentucky natives. The two grew up in Somerset and played two seasons at Somerset High, where they were teammates with current UK quarterback Kaiya Sheron. Prior to the 2021 season, however, the Smith brothers transferred to Loomis Chaffee School, a Connecticut boarding school that has become a destination for Power 5 football prospects.

The twins are now back in the Bluegrass State, though, after enrolling at Corbin High in July. And before flipping their commitments to UK, KSR reported the Smith brothers made an unofficial visit to campus over the summer.

Jerod, who is 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, is the nation's No. 224 prospect in the 2024 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite. That's slightly ahead of Jacob, who is No. 239.

What Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith commitments mean for Kentucky football

Head coach Mark Stoops let out a rare smile in the third quarter as the Wildcats rolled past Louisville 52-21 Saturday night. Nov. 27, 2021

The Wildcats, while not yet recruiting at the sky-high level of the teams annually competing for national titles, have won some battles against those powers.

Flipping the Smith twins after they'd committed to the Wolverines is the latest example. Earlier this year, UK beat Michigan (again) as well as Florida State, Penn State and Tennessee for the state's top-ranked 2024 prospect: Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley, a four-star recruit.

Adding the Smiths also gives the Wildcats a clean sweep of the top-four players in the state in 2024, per 247Sports' rankings; along with Boley and the Smith twins, UK also has a commitment from Simon Kenton offensive lineman Aba Selm. Six of the top-ranked 2024 prospects in Kentucky are now committed to UK, according to the rankings.

After the Smiths committed, Kentucky's class jumped from No. 37 to No. 28 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

