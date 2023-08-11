How Kentucky football commit Steven Soles became elite DE playing beside Walter Nolen at Powell

Steven Soles of Powell High Schoo, pictured on Friday, July 21, 2023, has been named as a Knox News' Elite 8.

Steven Soles decided in early August his college football would be in the SEC.

It should be no surprise that Soles would end up at a Power 5 school. He showed early in his high school football career the promise that he'd be a highly sought college football recruit.

Soles committed to Kentucky on Aug. 2. He's entering his senior year at Powell and has played on the varsity since his freshman season.

Soles, a 6-foot-2, 213-pound defensive end, is No. 3 on The Knox News Elite 8, a collection of the top college football recruits in the Knoxville area as picked by the newspaper for the Class of 2024. Soles is the No. 29 recruit in Tennessee and a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Between starting his senior year of high school, committing to his future school and preparing for what is next, there is a lot on Soles' plate this season.

When football became the future for Soles

Soles has played football since he was 7 and has always wanted to keep it that way but didn't realize that football could be his future until a couple of years ago.

"This is the only thing I wanted to do," Soles said. "I really knew and will probably say I figured it out in my sophomore year. I was always one of the best players in middle school, but my freshman year I started but it was all right.

"I had a good freshman year, it was solid I just didn't do as good as I thought I was going to do. But sophomore year ... I got my confidence."

And once the switch flipped for Soles and he found his groove, attention began to float his way. He received offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson, Kentucky, South Carolina and others.

Texas A&M's Walter Nolen transformed Soles

Powell’s Steven Soles (6) celebrates a sack during a game between Catholic and Powell at Catholic, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Between a hefty growth spurt from freshman to sophomore year and the introduction of now Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen in the Powell scheme, Soles changed.

Powell football coach Matt Lowe saw the transition firsthand and knew that as he got older he would only get better.

"He (Soles) was always skilled and talented," Lowe said. "The fact that he started 11 games for us as a freshman and had five sacks told you there was some natural ability there.

"He hit a good growth spurt going into sophomore year, but then really you saw everything changed."

Then the competition rolled in and gave Soles a huge motivator.

"When Walter Nolen became his partner you saw Steven trying to keep up with Walter," Lowe said. "Obviously, Walter came in with all of this attention. No. 1 defensive prospect in the country and by some standards, the No. 1 overall prospect in your country.

"Those are two very different kids, but Soles saw the competitive nature that was brought to the table and saw the work ethic that was brought to the table and that certainly made him raise his game."

Soles had 74 total tackles with 24 for loss and 17 sacks his sophomore year playing beside Nolen.

How his coach sees him on the field

After spending all four years at Powell, Soles' high school football journey comes to an end at the completion of this year's football season.

"I've made this statement many times about Soles and the way he approaches the game of football," Lowe said. "I don't know that we have another kid on our team or maybe have coached in the last who knows how many years that enjoys playing football at the level that Steven enjoys playing football.

"His energy, his enthusiasm and his love for being out there on a Friday night is undeniable. He might have more fun than anybody else on the field on a Friday night, just running around and being himself."

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Kentucky football: Steven Soles became elite playing with Walter Nolen